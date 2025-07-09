Nicole Kidman and Michelle Yeoh were among the A-list cast of characters who sat in the front row of Demna’s final collection for Balenciaga on Wednesday morning in Paris. Both Oscar winners have modeled for brand campaigns and worn the designer’s creations on the red carpet over the past few years, so it was no surprise to see them support Demna as he took one last bow.

It’s also fitting that Kidman and Yeoh looked dressed for a funeral, considering Wednesday’s show represented the death of Demna’s Balenciaga. Of course, it was a very chic funeral thanks to both women. Kidman arrived to the show in a black suit, wearing the slightly oversized jacket with nothing underneath. Razor-sharp, pointed-toe heels, a leather clutch, and sunglasses completed the simple ensemble.

Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Yeoh, meanwhile, opted for a more buttoned-up look, featuring a tailored jacket with padded shoulders and a sculpted, raised collar that brushed the bottom of Yeoh’s chin. The belted piece was paired with a knee-length pencil skirt. Similarly severe heels, sunglasses, and a clutch finished off her look, though the actor opted to wear her hair in a tight bun, contrasting Kidman’s much more casual ’do.

Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Balenciaga

The choice for both women to wear tailored suits to the show is fitting, considering Demna was inspired by the dress codes of “La Bourgeoisie” for the collection. That means he looked at “severe and monumental tailoring for women,” according to the show notes, specifically, “tulip lapels that frame the face,” not unlike the one seen on Yeoh.

Now that Demna is officially done with Balenciaga, the reins will be passed to Pierpaolo Piccioli, who was also onsite at Wednesday’s presentation. Demna, meanwhile, will take his place as the new artistic director of Gucci. It will be interesting to see if, at this point, Yeoh and Kidman stay loyal to the brand or the man amid these switch-ups.