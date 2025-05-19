Pierpaolo Piccioli Is the New Creative Director of Balenciaga

After months of speculation, Pierpaolo Piccioli will take over as the new creative director of Balenciaga. The announcement from Kering, Balenciaga’s parent company, effectively closes this year’s wild loop of designer changes. Piccioli has previously been the creative director Valentino before stepping down in March of 2024. At Balenciaga, he will replace the mononymous Demna, who is heading to Gucci.

“Being here today, to mold a new story of a house where creativity has always been a culture and innovation a science, makes me feel honored and proud to continue the story that who came before me already told with respect and assertive points of view,” Piccioli said in a letter alongside the announcement. “Cristóbal Balenciaga’s legacy and archive is probably one of the most influential fashion statements of all time. He has done everything before everyone; he has literally invented the culture of creativity; he has infused the idea of couture in every aspect of his career, and he has shown, through his creations, the power of evolution and innovation. What I am receiving today is a brand full of possibilities that is incredibly fascinating.”

Piccioli with the Valentino design team after the haute couture fall/winter 2023/2024 show. Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Piccioli’s next move has been debated for quite some time. He has been a free agent since he left Valentino. He joined the brand in 1999 when he was hired alongside Maria Grazia Chiuri to boost its accessory category. The two made their way up the ladder together, taking on the role of co-creative directors of accessories, and, in 2008, co-creative directors of the entire operation. Chiuri left in 2016 to go to Dior, while Piccioli stayed on for eight more years in the position. During his time at the head of Valentino, Piccioli emphasized elegance and inclusivity, placed a focus on couture, created some viral moments, and strengthened the brand’s relationship with celebrities, including Florence Pugh and Zendaya.

After Piccioli left Valentino last year, former Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele took over, bringing his signature opulence to the brand. In March 2025, meanwhile, it was announced that Demna was leaving Balenciaga after 10 years (and a lot of noise) as the brand’s creative director and heading to Gucci. And now, with Piccioli’s appointment at Balenciaga, the three designers have essentially rotated jobs. In another twist, Kering, which owns both Balenciaga and Gucci, bought a 30 percent interest in Valentino.

Piccioli with Whoopi Goldberg and Carey Mulligan at the 2021 Met Gala. John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Piccioli thanked Demna in his letter, writing, “I’ve always admired his talent and vision. I couldn’t ask for a better passing of the torch. He paid homage to Cristóbal in his own way, sharing his point of view while maintaining the House’s core identity alive.” Now, Piccioli says, he will “shape a new version of the maison, adding another chapter with a new story.”

Demna is not totally done with Balenciaga just yet, however. The Georgian designer will show his final couture collection for the brand in July before officially departing for Gucci. Piccioli, meanwhile, will enjoy a few more months of his sabbatical before he officially takes on the role on July 10. He will unveil his first collection for the brand in October 2025.