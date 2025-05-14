Leave it to Dua Lipa to bring the very Y2K concept of capri pants into the modern age. The singer, out sightseeing in Madrid this week between stops on her Radical Optimism tour, tackled the divisive look in a full outfit from one of London’s hottest young designers.

Dua slipped into a white set from Dilara Findikoglu’s fall 2024 collection that was notable in its inclusion of knee-length pants. True to the 2000s, the singer’s capris featured a skintight fit but were taken up a notch with some edgy design details. They had lace inserts throughout and metallic zippers running up the sides. Dua matched her abbreviated pants with a coordinating jacket that was designed with lacing and a stacked belt. The pop star finished her tourist look with a studded metallic handbag and white pumps that wrapped around her ankles.

Findikoglu is currently a go-to for fashion It girls in search of a daring outfit. She dressed Hunter Schafer and Hailey Bieber for the Met Gala after parties.Earlier this year, Julia Fox, Charli xcx, and Rosalía wore her designs in the same weekend. Of course, it was Dua’s turn next.

@dualipa

HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP/Getty Images

Much to the delight of Carrie Bradshaw and Y2K fanatics, capri pants are alive and well among the fashion set of today. In late April, Bella Hadid donned a capri-length bodysuit to her sister Gigi’s 30th birthday party in New York. Hailey Bieber is also a fan, having most recently styled high-waisted capris with a chic khaki trench coat and sandals while out to dinner in Los Angeles.

But, of course, Dua’s outfit showed that capri pants aren’t just a celebrity phenomenon—they’re becoming a staple of the runways, too. Over the past few seasons, top luxury brands like Chloé and Miu Miu have presented their twists on the pants shape. And as one of the foremost fashion girls, it’s fitting that Dua would tackle the resurgent 2000s trend in a head-to-toe ’fit from one of the most in-demand fashion talents.