What does a lady who spent her Brat summer in ripped tank tops, fishnets, and blackout sunglasses wear when it comes time to walk the red carpet for Awards Season Winter? Well, a Dilara Findikoglu dress, of course. That was pretty clear this weekend, at least. Not only did Charli XCX wear a fresh-off-the-runway Findikoglu gown for her triumphant sweep of the Brit Awards on Saturday, Rosalía and Julia Fox both wore the designer to the Vanity Fair Oscars after party on Sunday.

Fox’s barely there gown was easily the most risqué of the bunch, seeing as it channeled Early Renaissance master Sandro Botticelli’s famous nude The Birth of Venus. While there was actually a fair amount of fabric involved in the dress, it was not only totally sheer, it also matched Fox’s skin tone. The result was a total nude illusion, save for the strands of strategically placed hair woven throughout the dress. The gown comes from Findikoglu’s spring 2023 collection inspired by the designer’s own quest for spiritual and physical freedom. “I feel strangled with modesty, I hate modesty, I want to destroy it,” the designer said of the collection, according to an interview with Vogue.

Chad Salvador/WWD/Getty Images

Lia Toby/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Charli and Rosalía’s dresses were straight off the runway. Both were from the fall 2025 collection presented just last week at London Fashion Week.

Rosalía’s gown, dubbed “Amnesia,” is actually two dresses in one. It’s “made of an underlayer of silk chiffon and Victorian lace, [a] Boticelli gown trapped inside a feather gray modern mesh dress,” the designer wrote on Instagram.

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Charli XCX absolutely swept at the Brit Awards (the U.K.’s version of the Grammys). She took home five awards, including album, artist, and song of the year—and wore another Dilara dress throughout the night. This one, too, played with the idea of modesty. The bodice was completely covered up, almost appropriate for a funeral. Below the bust, however, it was practically boudoir. “Every moment I share with Charli feels like the ultimate testament to the strength of girls who refuse to compromise on being themselves,” wrote Findikoglu. “We will forever push the boundaries of society.” Titled “Venus Is Chaos,” the collection was inspired by “finding beauty through destruction.”

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Born in Turkey, Findikoglu moved to London at 19 to study fashion at Central Saint Martins; she launched her label in 2016. The designer has carved out an identity that balances unapologetic femininity with full-on rage. It’s not hard to figure out why that particular aesthetic resonates at the moment with the celebrity clientele she’s amassed: Chloë Sevigny, Kylie Jenner, Anya Taylor-Joy, Doja Cat, and Hari Nef among them. And while she’s dressed the trio before, putting Charli, Rosalía, and Julia Fox in Dilara gowns for one major weekend certainly cements her status as the go-to-designer for a certain kind of cool girl.