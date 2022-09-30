Kim and Kendall have yet to surface at the spring 2023 season of Paris Fashion Week, but their little sister Kyle Jenner is ensuring that the Kardashian-Jenners maintain their usual presence in the front row. The 25-year-old reality star is fresh off of wearing a dress to the Acne Studios show before it even hit the runway. While her latest look isn’t quite as new, it’s still impressive that Jenner snapped up the dress that opened Dilara Finkdikoglu’s London Fashion Week showing less than two weeks ago. She stepped out to dinner at the restaurant Chez Loulou on Thursday night clothed in the sheer tan and red tulle design with hook and eye clasps that the Turkish-British designer has christened “Distressed Doll.” (A fitting choice when you consider that Kendall once told her little sis that she “looks like a Bratz doll” on Keeping Up.)

The look is a prime example of how Findikoglu embraced sexuality for spring 2023. “To me this comes from that feeling of being trapped,” she said in a post-show interview. “I want to take my burdens off: I feel strangled with modesty, I hate modesty, I want to destroy it.” Whereas some of the runway looks incorporated human hair, Jenner played it safe by choosing one of the fabric options. Like Lili Sumner, the model who wore it on the catwalk, she paired the dress with nude PVC heels.

Kylie Jenner is seen leaving dinner at Chez Loulou in Paris during Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2022. Photo by Best Image/Backgrid

Lili Sumner opens the spring 2023 Dilara Findikoglu show during London Fashion Week on September 17, 2022. Photo by Lia Toby/BFC via Getty Images

It wasn’t long before Jenner was out and about in another revealing look. The next morning, she shared an Instagram of the long grey coat and tighty whities she wore to the Loewe show with the only logical caption: “no pants no problem.”

Kylie Jenner wears Loewe in an Instagram posted on September 30, 2022. Courtesy of @kyliejenner