The spring/summer 2023 season has been all about twins. Sunnei utilized the lookalikes for quick changes, Burberry showed off triplets, and, most notably, Alessandro Michele sent two versions of every look down the Gucci runway for his “Twinsburg” collection. The seeing double trend continued at Acne Studios on Wednesday in Paris, where there was also a duplicate at the presentation. This time, though, as one version of a dress walked the runway, the other was seen before the show even began, on Kylie Jenner, who wore it to sit in the front row.

Jenner is no stranger to wearing pieces straight off the runway, but this is a feat in and of itself. Jonny Johansson created a version of one of his new pieces for the reality star to attend the presentation in, allowing Jenner to float into the show venue in a white, form-fitting dress with a high neckline and caped sleeves. Excess fabric emerged off her arms and back to frame Jenner’s figure and drape down to the floor. The beauty mogul sat on the pink satin sofa in her never-before-seen look, ready to enjoy the presentation she was already intimately familiar with.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s unclear if the dress was originally designed with Jenner in mind, or if she simply got her pick of the litter ahead of time, and Johansson whipped up another one just for Jenner upon her request. Of course, Jenner added her own touch to the ensemble, styling it with black and white spike hoops and oversized bug-like sunglasses—both also from the collection—giving the dress an edgier and more glam look. On the contrary, the runway model in the same dress exuded more of an ethereal aesthetic, wearing visible strappy sandals, relaxed hair, and long, natural pearl earrings that reached her knees.

At this point, it’s unclear how Jenner will top this moment, as there are not many other ways to flex your clout after you’ve worn something currently walking the runway. Of course, she could look to Zendaya for help, as the actress wore a dress from the upcoming Loewe show weeks before the presentation. Your move, Jenner.

Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

