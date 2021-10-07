Zendaya loves plucking looks right off the runway and bringing them to life on the red carpet, but her latest display may break her own personal record for the timing of the runway to red carpet pipeline. On Wednesday night, Zendaya wore a dress that debuted at Paris Fashion Week just five days earlier. And yes, even Zendaya knows how iconic that is.

The actress attended the 2021 Women in Film Honors last night and, with the help of celebrity stylist Law Roach, she opted to wear a Loewe dress by Jonathan Anderson. The piece features a gray sleeveless maxi dress with a handcrafted brass plate covering her torso. Zendaya and Roach finished off the look with some gold Christian Louboutin heels and long gold earrings, keeping her glam simple and hair slicked back to really highlight the dress.

Roach shared his excitement for the fashion moment on Instagram, posting a video of Zendaya in front of the step and repeat, calling her a “queen.” Even Zendaya was also delighted about the look. She shared a gif on her Instagram Story of Lauren London in the 2006 movie ATL with the caption, “I always rock that new new shit.”

This is hardly the first time Zendaya has taken a look right off the runway. Just last month the actress wore a plum Alaïa two-piece from the RTW Spring 2022 runway to a photocall for Dune. Basically, the runway is Zendaya’s closet so expect her to continue rocking that “new new.”

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Peter White/Getty Images

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images