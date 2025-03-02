OSCARS 2025

Oscars After Parties 2025: See What the Stars Wore to the Biggest Bashes

by Carolyn Twersky Winkler
Sarah Paulson in Marc Jacobs. Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images.

The Oscars are the last stop in a marathon awards season, but they also mark the end of the corresponding, months-long fashion parade led by the year’s biggest movie stars. After tonight, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, and Selena Gomez will head back to their well-hidden homes and wardrobe of sweats and slippers. But before that, the stars have one more night to show off their best looks, not only at the Academy Awards, but at the subsequent after parties. Yes all those acceptance speeches are the reason for the night, but they’re only the tip of the celebration iceberg. The party circuit, of course, presents more opportunities for the nominees to show off their style before they slink out of the spotlight for some rest and recuperation. So, expect some big fashion moments from Vanity Fair’s annual fête, Elton John’s watch party, and Netflix’s post-Oscars event. There will be appearances, not only from nominees like Zoe Saldaña and Ariana Grande, but also the red carpet regulars including Kendall Jenner, Hunter Schafer and more, all of which you can check out below.

Sarah Paulson

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Marc Jacobs.

Megan Thee Stallion

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Donatella Versace

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Fendi couture with Anita Ko jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.

Camila Cabello

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Miss Sohee with Chopard jewelry.

Olivia Wilde

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

In Chloé.

Leslie Bibb

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

In Fendi with Bucherer jewelry.

Catherine O'Hara

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Gabriela Hearst.

Cole Escola

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Jon Hamm

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kate Berlant

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

Maude Apatow

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

In Mikimoto jewelry.

Walton Goggins

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Nikki Glaser

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Reneé Rapp

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Dan Levy

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tom Ford

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jean Smart

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zac Posen

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

In Banana Republic.

Mick Jagger

Chad Salvador/WWD/Getty Images

Debbie Harry and John Waters

Leon Bennett/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Sophia Bush

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage/Getty Images

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zooey Deschanel

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Versace.

Selma Blair

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Jennifer Meyer jewelry.

Lisa Ann Walter

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage/Getty Images

Elizabeth Hurley

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Marmar Halim.

Justin Theroux

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Michael Keaton

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Patricia Clarkson

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In MaisonMet.

Jessica Williams

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

In Richard Quinn.

Christina Hendricks

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Abby Elliott

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage/Getty Images

Kaitlyn Dever

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hari Nef

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Paris Jackson

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage/Getty Images

In Zuhair Murad.

Lana Condor

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Georges Chakra couture.

Chelsea Handler

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Reza jewelry.

Laufey

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Megan Mullally

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Patty Smyth and John McEnroe

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maria Bakalova

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Alyssa Milano

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Questlove

Leon Bennett/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

In jewelry from Sydney Evan and Dena Kem[.

Amanda Peet

Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

In Khaite with Suzanne Kalan jewelry.

Jessica Gunning

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In jewelry from Saule and Dena Kemp.

Michael Urie

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

In Orttu.

Bobby Berk

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In John Richmond.

Matt Bomer

Chad Salvador/WWD/Getty Images

In a Jaeger-LeCoultre watch.

Jennifer Tilly

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images