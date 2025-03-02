The Oscars are the last stop in a marathon awards season, but they also mark the end of the corresponding, months-long fashion parade led by the year’s biggest movie stars. After tonight, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, and Selena Gomez will head back to their well-hidden homes and wardrobe of sweats and slippers. But before that, the stars have one more night to show off their best looks, not only at the Academy Awards, but at the subsequent after parties. Yes all those acceptance speeches are the reason for the night, but they’re only the tip of the celebration iceberg. The party circuit, of course, presents more opportunities for the nominees to show off their style before they slink out of the spotlight for some rest and recuperation. So, expect some big fashion moments from Vanity Fair’s annual fête, Elton John’s watch party, and Netflix’s post-Oscars event. There will be appearances, not only from nominees like Zoe Saldaña and Ariana Grande, but also the red carpet regulars including Kendall Jenner, Hunter Schafer and more, all of which you can check out below.

Sarah Paulson Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Marc Jacobs.

Megan Thee Stallion Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Donatella Versace Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Fendi couture with Anita Ko jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.

Camila Cabello Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Miss Sohee with Chopard jewelry.

Olivia Wilde Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images In Chloé.

Leslie Bibb Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images In Fendi with Bucherer jewelry.

Catherine O'Hara Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Gabriela Hearst.

Cole Escola Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Jon Hamm Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kate Berlant Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

Maude Apatow Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images In Mikimoto jewelry.

Walton Goggins AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Nikki Glaser Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Reneé Rapp Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Dan Levy Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tom Ford Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jean Smart Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zac Posen Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images In Banana Republic.

Mick Jagger Chad Salvador/WWD/Getty Images

Debbie Harry and John Waters Leon Bennett/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Sophia Bush Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage/Getty Images

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Heidi Klum Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zooey Deschanel Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Versace.

Selma Blair Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Jennifer Meyer jewelry.

Lisa Ann Walter Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage/Getty Images

Elizabeth Hurley Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Marmar Halim.

Justin Theroux Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Michael Keaton Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Patricia Clarkson Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In MaisonMet.

Jessica Williams Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images In Richard Quinn.

Christina Hendricks Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Abby Elliott Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage/Getty Images

Kaitlyn Dever Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hari Nef Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images In Valentino.

Paris Jackson Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage/Getty Images In Zuhair Murad.

Lana Condor Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Georges Chakra couture.

Chelsea Handler Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Reza jewelry.

Laufey Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Megan Mullally Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Patty Smyth and John McEnroe Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maria Bakalova Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Alyssa Milano Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Questlove Leon Bennett/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images In jewelry from Sydney Evan and Dena Kem[.

Amanda Peet Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images In Khaite with Suzanne Kalan jewelry.

Jessica Gunning Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In jewelry from Saule and Dena Kemp.

Michael Urie Variety/Variety/Getty Images In Orttu.

Bobby Berk Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In John Richmond.

Matt Bomer Chad Salvador/WWD/Getty Images In a Jaeger-LeCoultre watch.