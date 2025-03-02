Oscars After Parties 2025: See What the Stars Wore to the Biggest Bashes
The Oscars are the last stop in a marathon awards season, but they also mark the end of the corresponding, months-long fashion parade led by the year’s biggest movie stars. After tonight, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, and Selena Gomez will head back to their well-hidden homes and wardrobe of sweats and slippers. But before that, the stars have one more night to show off their best looks, not only at the Academy Awards, but at the subsequent after parties. Yes all those acceptance speeches are the reason for the night, but they’re only the tip of the celebration iceberg. The party circuit, of course, presents more opportunities for the nominees to show off their style before they slink out of the spotlight for some rest and recuperation. So, expect some big fashion moments from Vanity Fair’s annual fête, Elton John’s watch party, and Netflix’s post-Oscars event. There will be appearances, not only from nominees like Zoe Saldaña and Ariana Grande, but also the red carpet regulars including Kendall Jenner, Hunter Schafer and more, all of which you can check out below.
Sarah Paulson
In Marc Jacobs.
Megan Thee Stallion
Donatella Versace
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn
Kathryn Hahn
In Fendi couture with Anita Ko jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.
Camila Cabello
In Miss Sohee with Chopard jewelry.
Olivia Wilde
In Chloé.
Leslie Bibb
In Fendi with Bucherer jewelry.
Catherine O'Hara
In Gabriela Hearst.
Cole Escola
Hannah Einbinder
In Louis Vuitton.
Jon Hamm
Kate Berlant
Maude Apatow
In Mikimoto jewelry.
Walton Goggins
Nikki Glaser
Reneé Rapp
Dan Levy
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Tom Ford
Jean Smart
Zac Posen
In Banana Republic.
Mick Jagger
Debbie Harry and John Waters
Sophia Bush
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick
Heidi Klum
Zooey Deschanel
In Versace.
Selma Blair
In Jennifer Meyer jewelry.
Lisa Ann Walter
Elizabeth Hurley
In Marmar Halim.
Justin Theroux
Michael Keaton
Patricia Clarkson
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
In MaisonMet.
Jessica Williams
In Richard Quinn.
Christina Hendricks
Abby Elliott
Kaitlyn Dever
Hari Nef
In Valentino.
Paris Jackson
In Zuhair Murad.
Lana Condor
In Georges Chakra couture.
Chelsea Handler
In Reza jewelry.
Laufey
Megan Mullally
Patty Smyth and John McEnroe
Maria Bakalova
Alyssa Milano
Questlove
In jewelry from Sydney Evan and Dena Kem[.
Amanda Peet
In Khaite with Suzanne Kalan jewelry.
Jessica Gunning
In jewelry from Saule and Dena Kemp.
Michael Urie
In Orttu.
Bobby Berk
In John Richmond.
Matt Bomer
In a Jaeger-LeCoultre watch.