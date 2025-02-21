The Best Looks From London Fashion Week Fall 2025

“Be reckless and be loud. Be determined. Be fearless.” These were the words Florence Pugh yelled out on the Harris Reed fall 2025 runway to kick off London Fashion Week on Thursday, February 20. It was a message to the audience, but also to the designers who will take on the spotlight in the upcoming days as they present their offerings for this season.

Much like New York, London’s schedule is slightly slimmer this season. Many smaller brands like Chopova Lowena and Knwls have opted to show only once a year and will likely return to the calendar in September. Conversely, Conner Ives, who also shows yearly, will do so on Sunday. 16Arlington, Aaron Esh, and Feben have planned to host dinners as opposed to shows or presentations. But there is still much to take in this week, beginning with S.S. Daley, Richard Quinn, and Dilara Findikoglu on Friday.

The excitement will continue with shows from big-name labels like Emilia Wickstead, Simone Rocha, and Erdem. Of course, there will also be debuts, including those from genderless brand Bloke founded by Faith Oluwajimi, plus George Keburia’s eponymous line. LFW’s incubators Fashion East and BFC Newgen will also bring with them some anticipated up-and-comers before the week closes on Monday with Daniel Lee’s runway show for Burberry.

After the nine-day break following New York Fashion Week, everyone should be ready to dive back in headfirst, so to keep up with all the best looks from the runways, keep checking back here often. We’ll be updating regularly with our favorite fashion moments from every big show.

S.S. Daley Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

S.S. Daley Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

S.S. Daley Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

S.S. Daley Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

S.S. Daley Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Harris Reed Photograph by Suleika Mueller