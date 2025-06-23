There’s a lot of buzz around Men’s Fashion Week this season, thanks, in large part, to Jonathan Anderson. The designer, who was recently named creative director of Dior men’s, women’s, and haute couture collections, will make his debut for the brand on June 27 in Paris, where he will provide the first peek of what we can expect from his tenure.

But that’s hardly the only event worth tuning into. Men’s Fashion Week kicks off ten days before the Dior show, with Pitti Uomo in Florence. There, Homme Plissé Issey Miyake will be the guest of honor, and will show alongside Dongjoon Lim and Sookyo Jeong’s Post Archive Faction (PAF) and Niccolò Pasqualetti. The journey will then continue just a short distance to Milan, where Paul Smith will show for the first time in the historic fashion capital. Big names like Prada, Giorgio Armani, and Dolce & Gabbana will also fill out the schedule, balancing out more up-and-coming talent like the LVMH Award-winning Setchu and British designer Saul Nash. Absent from the calendar is Zegna, who has chosen to show in Dubai earlier in the month, and Gucci, which will return to the runway with its new creative director Demna in due time.

Since London opted to nix an official Men’s Week for co-ed presentations in February and September instead, the month will end in Paris. The schedule there is bursting, and, in addition to Anderson’s Dior debut, Pharrell Williams will show his latest for Louis Vuitton and Anthony Vaccarello will present Saint Laurent’s newest menswear offerings. Loewe is skipping out this round, as new creative directors Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez will present their debut for the house in September. But we will still get shows from Rick Owens, Junya Watanabe, Comme des Garçons, Hermès, Wales Bonner, and Marine Serre. Julian Klausner will make his debut for Dries Van Noten menswear and Willy Chavarria will return to Paris for the second time before the packed week comes to an end with a collection from Simon Porte Jacquemus. As you can tell, there will be a whole lot to see from spring 2026 menswear, and you won’t want to miss a thing. Keep checking back here for the latest best looks from all the runways.

Niccolò Pasqualetti Photo by Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images

Niccolò Pasqualetti Photo by Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images

Niccolò Pasqualetti Photo by Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images

Prada Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Prada Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Prada Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Prada Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Prada Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Prada Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Setchu Photo by Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images

Setchu Photo by Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images

Setchu Photo by Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images

Martine Rose Courtesy of Martine Rose

Martine Rose Courtesy of Martine Rose

Martine Rose Courtesy of Martine Rose