After months of rumors, Jonathan Anderson has officially been announced as the eighth creative director in Dior’s 78-year history. The news follows Maria Grazia Chiuri’s departure from her role last week. Anderson, formerly the creative director of Loewe, had previously been announced as Dior’s creative director of menswear, but it turns out that was just a prelude to the full announcement. His responsibilities will include men's and women's ready-to-wear and haute couture, a purview no single designer has been responsible for at the house since Christian Dior himself.

“It is a great honor to join the House of Dior as creative director of both women’s and men’s collections,” Anderson said in a statement. “I have always been inspired by the rich history of this House, its depth, and empathy. I look forward to working alongside its legendary Ateliers to craft the next chapter of this incredible story.”

While Anderson’s appointment isn’t too surprising for anyone who has had their ear to fashion’s rumor mill over the past few months, it is most definitely an exciting one. At Loewe, where Anderson worked as creative director for eleven years, he stood at the forefront of fashion, pushing the industry forward with his innovation and skill. Now, as the head of Dior, one of the most influential houses in fashion, he will have even more firepower behind him, including the house’s prestigious couture atelier.

Clearly, Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH—Dior and Loewe’s parent companies—agrees. “Jonathan Anderson is one of the greatest creative talents of his generation,” he said in a statement. “His incomparable artistic signature will be a crucial asset in writing the next chapter of the history of the House of Dior.”

In the press release announcing the appointment, Dior celebrated Anderson for being the first since Christian Dior himself to work on women’s, men’s, and haute couture collections. That being said, Marc Bohan, who acted as the brand’s creative director from 1961 to 1989 worked on all three, thanks to his introduction of the menswear line Christian Dior Monsieur in 1970. Still, Anderson’s feat is an incredible one, and will allow for a symbiosis across the entire House not seen in at least 35 years.

Possibly the best part of this news is that we won’t even have to wait very long before seeing the beginnings of Anderson’s vision for Dior. The designer will present his first collection, Dior Men spring 2026, in Paris on June 27.