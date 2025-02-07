The Best Looks of New York Fashion Week Fall 2025

The American fashion capital is officially open again for business, with the start of another New York Fashion Week kicking off Feb. 6. Brandon Maxwell started the week with a bang—and Thom Browne is set to close it down on Tuesday, Feb. 11. In between, there are over 50 shows and presentations on the schedule, including some highly anticipated returns. Joseph Altuzarra is back after paternity leave, ready to showcase his fall/winter 2025 collection for his eponymous brand. Norma Kamali is on the schedule for the first time in over a decade. Christopher John Rogers, too, is returning after five years without a show on the NYFW schedule. The designer to watch, though, is undoubtedly Calvin Klein’s new creative director, Veronica Leoni, who is bringing the brand back to the runway after a five-year absence.

Of course, there are a handful of designers making their debut this season, including LeBlancStudios, a Santo Domingo-based brand created by design duo Angelo Beato and Yamil Arbaje. Zoe Gustavia Anna Whalen will also have her first show on the CFDA calendar after making a splash the past few seasons with her off-schedule presentations.

Although Marc Jacobs is, once again, not on the official calendar, his spring 2025 collection was presented on February 3. Not showing at all for fall 2025 is Proenza Schouler, which is currently without a creative director after it was announced that Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez are leaving the brand. Also absent are Area, Wiederhoft, Ralph Lauren, and Melitta Baumeister, the latter of which made its debut just last season. Willy Chavarria also opted to show at Paris Men’s this season, so will not be present on the New York calendar.

But let’s not focus on the absences. NYFW will be full of the regular guard, with Khaite, Michael Kors, Carolina Herrera, Tory Burch, Collina Strada, and so many more ready to satiate us. W editors will be running all across the city, tackling the busy season, thanks to Audi, which is the team’s official ride. For all of the best looks from the runways, keep checking back here often. We’ll be updating regularly with our favorite fashion moments from every big show.

Brandon Maxwell Courtesy of Brandon Maxwell

Brandon Maxwell Courtesy of Brandon Maxwell

Brandon Maxwell Courtesy of Brandon Maxwell

Brandon Maxwell Courtesy of Brandon Maxwell

Brandon Maxwell Courtesy of Brandon Maxwell

Brandon Maxwell Courtesy of Brandon Maxwell

Brandon Maxwell Courtesy of Brandon Maxwell

Collina Strada Courtesy of Collina Strada

Collina Strada Courtesy of Collina Strada

Collina Strada Courtesy of Collina Strada

Christopher John Rogers Courtesy of Filippo Fior / GoRunway

Christopher John Rogers Courtesy of Filippo Fior / GoRunway

Christopher John Rogers Courtesy of Filippo Fior / GoRunway

Christopher John Rogers Courtesy of Filippo Fior / GoRunway

Christopher John Rogers Courtesy of Filippo Fior / GoRunway