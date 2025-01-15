More than twenty years after launching Proenza Schouler, designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez are leaving the New York-based house they founded. The news was confirmed on Wednesday by WWD.

“The time feels right to make the personal decision to step down from our day-to-day leadership role at the company and hand over the creative reins to someone new,” Hernandez said. “We have always valued risk-taking and a sense of adventure, and feel ready to open ourselves up for whatever comes next.”

“While change is never easy, this decision—one we’ve carefully considered—feels like the right step at the right time, at this stage in our lives,” McCollough added.

The design duo’s exit is effective Jan. 31. They’ll be working with Proenza Schouler chief executive officer Shira Suveyke Snyder to find a new creative lead for the brand, WWD reported. McCollough and Hernandez will still be shareholders and serve on Proenza Schouler’s board. The company stated that the brand will “continue operations without interruption.”

For over two decades, McCollough and Hernandez have been at the forefront of the New York fashion scene. The duo met as students at Parsons School of Design where their collaborative senior thesis—so impressive that it became their debut collection—caught the eye of Barneys New York, which purchased it in full. Named Proenza Schouler after their mothers’ maiden names, the deeply personal brand was born.

Since its inception, Proenza Schouler has been celebrated for its meticulous tailoring, innovative fabrics, and artful silhouettes. McCollough and Hernandez’s ability to mix a minimalist aesthetic with a cool-girl edge earned them early critical acclaim including the CFDA Swarovski Award for Ready-to-Wear in 2003 and three CFDA Womenswear Designer of the Year Awards. By 2008, they expanded their reach beyond apparel with the launch of the PS1 satchel which became a runway hit It-bag of the aughts. In 2017, they launched White Label, a more accessible, casual line aimed at capturing the effortless cool that defines their main collection. This expansion allowed the designers to connect with a broader audience while cementing their status as forward-thinking leaders of contemporary design.

Hernandez, Sevigny, and McCollough in 2009. Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

“Proenza Schouler has always been about pushing boundaries and making a fashion statement,” Hernandez told W in 2019. And while some brands lose their momentum after two decades, Proenza Schouler has remained one of the hottest tickets at New York Fashion Week. Season after season, their front rows and runways are packed with the biggest stars of the art, fashion, and film worlds—many of whom are the designers’ close friends. (Chloë Sevigny, a longtime muse, walked Proenza’s fall 2023 show.)

With the fall 2025 shows just around the corner, the news of McCollough and Hernandez’s departure has sent yet another shockwave through the fashion world which is stuck in what feels like an endless game of designer musical chairs. As of press time, there is no information regarding the pair’s next move, though rumors are circulating that they may be headed to Loewe. There is also speculation about who should take the helm of the beloved American house in their absence. For now, fans of the brand—of which there is legion—will simply have to wait and see.

In the meantime, we’re taking a look back at some of their greatest runway hits.

Fall 2016 Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Spring 2014 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Fall 2018 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Spring 2020 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Fall 2016 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Pre-fall 2016 Courtesy of Proenza Schouler

Spring 2008 Chris Moore/Catwalking/Catwalking/Getty Images

Spring 2017 Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Spring 2005 Fairchild Archive/Fairchild Archive/Getty Images