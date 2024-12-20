One of the more emotional departures of the year came from Dries Van Noten, who retired from designing after his final show for his eponymous label in June 2024. Many were nervous about what would come next for the beloved brand, scared that a big name might come in and dilute Van Noten’s message. In December, however, there was a momentary sigh of relief when Julian Klausner was announced as Dries’ new creative director. Klausner has been at Dries for six years, working as a womenswear designer for the brand. In his new role, he will also take on menswear. In fact, he will make his debut in January with his first menswear collection to be unveiled via lookbook during the men’s shows in January. He will then make his runway debut with a womenswear collection during Paris Fashion Week alongside Burton and Ackermann. Klausner has Van Noten’s seal of approval, which will likely help in winning over Dries’s die-hard fans. “He is not only a talented designer, but also a clear choice to take over after my departure,” Van Noten said in a statement. “His deep understanding of the brand and its values will ensure a seamless transition and a bright future.”