Donatella Versace Steps Down From Versace After Almost Three Decades

For the first time since its founding, Versace will not be designed by a member of the family. After almost three decades at the helm of the brand, Donatella Versace is stepping down from the house’s top creative role. She will be succeeded by Dario Vitale, most recently the design director of Miu Miu.

The news broke on Thursday when Versace (the woman) posted a statement on Instagram. “It has been the greatest honor of my life to carry on my brother Gianni’s legacy,” she wrote. “He was the true genius, but I hope I have some of his spirit and tenacity.” She also included a message to Vitale, saying, “Championing the next generation of designers has always been important to me. I am thrilled that Dario Vitale will be joining us, and excited to see Versace through new eyes.”

Vitale, who will take on the role of chief creative officer, began his career at Bottega Veneta before moving to Dsquared2 and eventually Miu Miu. He worked his way up at the Miuccia Prada-designed house to the roles of design and image director. Vitale will begin his new role on April 1, and it is assumed he will show his first collection in Milan in September as part of the spring/summer 2026 season.

“I am truly honored to join Versace as the chief creative officer and to be a part of this special and powerful fashion luxury house created by Gianni and Donatella,” Vitale said. "The House of Versace has a unique heritage that has spanned decades and has shaped the history of fashion.”

Donatella will remain at the House as chief brand ambassador, a role that will see her handle the Versace’s philanthropic endeavors. “I will remain Versace’s most passionate supporter,” she said. “Versace is in my DNA and always in my heart.”

Donatella was by her brother Gianni’s side since the beginning of brand, taking on the role of vice president upon its founding in 1978. For almost two decades she worked with Gianni, though the press and fashion world often diminished her influence, simply referring to her as her brother’s muse. “I say, ‘Thank God that I have her and she has me,’” Gianni told Vanity Fair in 1997. When Gianni experienced health issues in 1996, Donatella stepped into his role temporarily, and following his untimely death in 1997, Donatella took over as the brand’s creative director.

It took a while for Donatella to gain authority within the industry. She was long seen as the brand’s mascot, not its brains. “She had always been the person who worked the parties and entertained celebrities,” said Versace’s former head of publicity Jason Weisenfeld in 2006. But over the years, Donatella has proved herself and then some, carrying on her brother’s legacy and turning Versace into a billion-dollar brand. “Versace is what it is today because of Donatella Versace,” said Emmanuel Gintzburger, chief executive of Versace.

Donatella has shown successful collections for almost three decades while continuously championing the brand’s emphasis on Italian opulence. She even helped kickstart Google Images in 2000 after sending Jennifer Lopez to the Grammys in a dress cut down below her belly button and has designed some of the most talked-about Met Gala looks in the fundraiser’s history. Outside of fashion, she’s a cultural figure. She’s been portrayed by Penélope Cruz, Gina Gershon, and Maya Rudolph, and Lady Gaga wrote a song about her, fittingly titled, “Donatella.” She’s just as recognizable as the celebrities she dresses.