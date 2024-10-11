Four years after taking on the role of creative director of Fendi, Kim Jones is parting ways with the Italian brand. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Fendi’s parent company, announced the news on Friday, while also confirming that the 51-year-old designer will remain in his position as the artistic director of Dior Homme. As of now, a replacement for Jones at Fendi has not been announced.

“Kim Jones made significant contributions to the brand’s creative legacy, seamlessly integrating his modern and cross-cultural aesthetics with Fendi’s historical heritage,” read a statement from LVMH. Chairman and CEO of LVMH, Bernard Arnault, added to the sentiment, calling Jones “a highly talented designer who has brought his unique and multicultural vision to Fendi over the past four years.”

Following a stint as the men’s creative director at Louis Vuitton from 2011 to 2018, Jones moved on to Dior Homme, adding Fendi to his roster in 2020. Jones was the first person to step into the shoes last filled by Karl Lagerfeld, who served as Fendi’s creative director until his passing in 2019. In his position at the Italian house, Jones worked closely with Silvia Venturini Fendi, artistic director of accessories and men’s wear collections, as well as her daughter, Delfina Delettrez Fendi, the brand’s jewelry creative director and Jones’s muse.

Silvia Fendi, Linda Evangelista, Marc Jacobs, and Kim Jones at the Fendi spring/summer 2023 fashion show. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Despite his inexperience with womenswear prior to taking the job at Fendi, his time there was successful. He designed the haute couture, ready-to-wear, and fur collections for women, often paying homage to Lagerfeld’s era, and honoring the brand’s dedication to “fun fur,” while exploring more ethical and eco-conscious alternatives. His clothing never made major waves, but his shows got good reviews, and his couture designs often ended up on the red carpet, worn by the moment’s biggest stars.

He made his debut for the brand during the lockdown era, but later made up for those circumstances with large, spectacle-like shows. In 2021, Jones partnered with Donatella Versace for “Fendace,” a show that saw both respective brands reinterpret the other’s codes for the pre-fall collection. A year later, he staged a 25th anniversary show for the famed Fendi Baguette, which boasted a collaboration with Marc Jacobs and a return to the runway for Linda Evangelista.

Next year marks the 100th anniversary of Fendi, and many expected Jones to have big plans for the milestone. Now, the job will fall into someone else’s hands, and the big question is, of course, who? Could it be Silvia and Delfina, or will Pierpaolo Piccioli finally find a new seat after leaving Valentino this past March? Either way, Fendi now joins the ranks of brands who will enter the new year with a new designer at the helm, a list that includes Celine, Givenchy, Tom Ford, Chanel, and more, and that grows larger with each passing day.