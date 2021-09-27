When it comes to assembling all-star runways, no one does it quite like Kim Jones and Donatella Versace. It’s no surprise, then, that supermodels came out in droves for the pair’s union of Fendi and Versace—officially known as “Fendace”—on Sunday. “This is not a collaboration,” the designers said of the process in which each mined the other houses archives to reinterpret their codes. Instead, it’s a “coming together” of “two iconic fashion houses, or more rightly, two iconoclastic groups of people,” as well as “a celebration of Italian fashion and a to-hell-with-it disruption of the established order of things.” After all, the two houses are considered rivals, complete with different parent companies.

Donatella, Jones, and Fendi’s Silvia Fenturini Fendi made it clear they weren’t there to play from the get-go, enlisting Kristen McMenamy (and her glorious silver mane) to kick things off in a classic Versace safety pin dress topped off with gold Fendi logo jewelry. From there came the cream of the crop of her veteran peers: Shalon Harlow, Karen Elson, Kirsten Owen, Mariacarla Boscono, Amber Valletta, and Anja Rubik. Naturally, Jones’s pals Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell rounded out the list, marking the second time the latter has participated in a Versace ‘90s supermodel reunion.

Kristen McMenamy, Naomi Campbell, and Mariacarla Boscono walking the Fendace runway show during Milan Fashion Week on September 26, 2021.

Karen Elson and Kirsten Owen walking the Fendace runway show during Milan Fashion Week on September 26, 2021.

But wait: There’s much, much more. Between Anok Yai, Adut Akech, He Cong, Iman Hammam, Gigi Hadid, Precious Lee, Paloma Elsesser, Stella Maxwell, Selena Forrest, and Vittoria Ceretti, the younger runway regulars actually outnumbered the forebears. Emily Ratajkowski walked her second Versace show in just a few days, and Moss’s daughter Lila stepped onto the catwalk for just the fifth time ever. Versace and Fendi logos were everywhere, along with ornate gold prints, safety pins, and glittery chainmail. The Versace references were particularly prominent; a few models even channeled Donatella with platinum blonde hair.

Lila Moss, Precious Lee, and Gigi Hadid walking the Fendace runway show during Milan Fashion Week on September 26, 2021.

Meanwhile, the front row played host to Demi Moore, who walked Kim Jones’s Fendi debut earlier this year; Dua Lipa, fresh from making her runway debut at Versace’s solo showing; and Elizabeth Hurley, queen of the Versace safety pin dress. The latter joined the Mosses in making it a family affair by bringing along her budding model son Damian. Really, though, it was all about the catwalk—especially when all the star power came together with Donatella and Jones for a grand finale so stacked, you’ll have to really zoom to take it all in.