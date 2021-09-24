Many famous faces walked the runway at Versace’s Spring/Summer 2022 show at Milan Fashion Week on Friday, but all eyes were on Dua Lipa as she made her fashion week debut. The singer opened and closed the show, which featured a soundtrack made up of the hitmaker’s songs and shirtless men holding up a canopy of silk scarves above the models.

“Physical” began playing over the speakers as Lipa started the show, walking out in her first look, a cutout blazer dress adorned with the brand’s signature safety pins, this time in an array of bright colors. The singer wore Donatella-esque long, straight extensions in her natural hair color, as she walked steadily in a strappy take on the brand’s popular Medusa Aevitas Pumps.

Lipa was followed by a parade of models including Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Versace muse Naomi Campbell, and current It girl, Lola Leon (Leon, of course, having known Donatella since she was a child through her mother Madonna). Before time was up, Lipa appeared again, closing out the show in a glittering hot pink two-piece set. The singer reached the end of the runway and stuck her tongue out as she hit the turn. She then joined Donatella for her final bow, all but solidifying her position as the newest Versace muse.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While this marks Lipa’s first time on the runway, the singer has been involved with Versace for some time now. She has worn the looks on many red carpets, including the 2021 Grammy Awards and the 2019 Met Gala. She was also the fa ce of Versace’s Fall/Winter 2021 Campaign.

Lipa, however, was beat to the runway earlier this year by her sister Rina. The younger Lipa made her own runway debut for Italian GCDS.

MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images