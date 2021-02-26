Dua Lipa's Sister Rina Made Her Runway Debut

"I think it's nice that in the early 2000s if your sister was a pop singer, you got to try it out too," read a recent viral tweet by Ashley Ray. "Never tried it. There was no competing with the GOAT," replied Jamie Lynn Spears, younger sister of Britney, in an Instagram repost of the tweet. Whatever the exact case, it doesn't seem the door for a pop star's sibling to step into the limelight on their own has closed. Take Dua Lipa's younger sister Rina Lipa, who just made her fashion week debut.

The 19-year-old opened up the digital show for upscale Italian streetwear brand GCDS. She wore a chartreuse mini-dress with hip-baring cutouts adorned with metallic hardware. "SHE DID WHAT SHE HAD TO DO!!" wrote Dua in her own Instagram post on the event. The younger Lipa was joined in the show by Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams (who walked with her boyfriend Rueben Selby).

So who is Rina exactly (aside from just being Dua's sister)? Well, she's amassed almost 800,000 Instagram followers and has developed her own decidedly Gen-Z sense of style. However, her larger career aspirations lie beyond modeling, and she's not likely to follow her sister into the recording studio anytime soon. Like Jamie Lynn, she's more interested in acting.

According to a 2019 interview with the Evening Standard, Lipa spent six years studying at the prestigious Sylvia Young Theatre School. It's the same part-time school that produced Daniel Kaluuya and Nicholas Hoult (though musicians like Amy Winehouse, Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton, and the elder Lipa are also alumni).

“Performing, being on stage, being in front of the camera — I knew that was what I wanted to do,” she told the paper. “I like to talk a lot.”

Still, she certainly seems to love fashion. She had previously collaborated on a collection with e-tailer Nasty Gal. So, there's always fashion to fall back on.