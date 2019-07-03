We may live in a post-Game of Thrones world, but that doesn't mean we've all stopped paying attention to the ins and outs of the personal lives of the show's stars.

Case in point: when Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got hitched in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards, the Internet nearly imploded. Then, it was revealed that the two would have a larger, more official ceremony in Paris , where all of their friends and family who couldn't make it to their spontaneous nuptials in Vegas would be able to attend.

One of those close friends who couldn't make it to the first ceremony was Maisie Williams , another Game of Thrones subject of intrigue whose romantic life has largely remained private (or at least more private than that of Turner's). It seems to be the case that everyone was so distracted by Arya Stark's infamous sex scene during the final season that no one was paying attention to the actress and her romantic life, but when people noticed that Williams would be in attendance at Turner's formal wedding, they couldn't also help but notice the man on her arm: Reuben Selby. In advance of Jonas and Turner's second wedding ceremony in France, Williams and Selby turned up in matching white suits. They also turned up with matching pink hair.

Loading View on Instagram

That wouldn't be the first time the couple matched, either. A few months ago Selby and Williams wore complementary plaid Thom Browne ensembles, with the former being especially excited about wearing a skirt.

Loading View on Instagram

Though neither Williams nor Selby have publicly commented on their relationship status, the two have known each other for over a year. Both Selby and Williams have sat front row together at a handful of fashion shows in Paris—including Kenzo, Paul Smith, and Stella McCartney—this year, and before flying up to Paris for her best friend and Game of Thrones cast-mate's wedding, Williams and Selby were spotted vacationing in the Seychelles according to photos released by the Daily Mail .

Loading View on Instagram

Selby—now listed as the Communications Director for Daisie, a talent discovery app founded by Williams—has also photographed the actress numerous times before.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Williams has returned the favor, too, photographing Selby earlier this year.

Loading View on Instagram

Selby's business ventures don't stop at running the communications department for his rumored girlfriend's talent app, Daisie. According to his Instagram bio, Selby founded a modeling agency called The Contact Agency, and co-founded a creative agency called Cortex Creatives. It makes sense that Selby would be active in the creative business space as he comes from a family of entrepreneurs; his brothers Nathaniel, Luke, and Theo are all chefs and joined the couple on their trip to the Seychelles.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Related: Maisie Williams' Next Role in Two Weeks to Live Sounds Like Arya Stark But With More Jokes