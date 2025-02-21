With the arrival of a new calendar year also comes the arrival of dozens of newly arrived celebrity scions. So far, Hollywood’s maternity wards are off to a solid start in 2025. The year started off with a new addition to the Royal family when Princess Beatrice gave birth to her second daughter with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Just a few weeks later, Gisele Bündchen welcomed her third child and first with her jiu-jitsu trainer boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, whom she started dating after her divorce from Tom Brady.

So, to make sure you don’t miss the arrival of one single scion, all the celebrity babies born in 2025.

Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Grace Gummer, 38, and Mark Ronson, 49, welcomed their second child, a daughter, in February 2025. The news was confirmed by Page Six. Gummer, an actor and the daughter of Meryl Streep, and Ronson are also parents to daughter Ruthie, 2. Gummer revealed her pregnancy bump at Ronson’s annual holiday party in December 2024. The couple started dating in 2021 and tied the knot one year later.

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images Gisele Bündchen had a lot to celebrate at the start of 2025 nearly two years after her high-profile divorce from Tom Brady. The runway star, 44, welcomed her third child and first with her current boyfriend Joaquim Valente, 35. TMZ first reported the news and shared that Bündchen is “happy” following the birth of her little one. The model has remained tight-lipped about her relationship with Valente, a jiu-jitsu trainer, to whom she was first linked romantically in 2022. Bündchen is also mom to son Benjamin Rein, 15, and daughter Vivian Lake, 12, from her previous marriage.

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images On January 31, Emily in Paris star Lily Collins shared that she and her husband Charlie McDowell welcomed their first child, a daughter named Tove Jane McDowell, via surrogate. The couple, who married in 2021 and live in Los Angeles, chose not to share that they were expecting a child prior to Tove’s birth. “Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell,” the actor wrote on Instagram. “Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again.”