Gisele Bündchen, 44, has given birth to her third child, according to TMZ. This is her first child with boyfriend Jaoquim Valente, 35, to whom she was first linked in November 2022. Bündchen shares son Benjamin Rein, 15, and daughter Vivian Lake, 12, with her ex-husband Tom Brady. The ex-NFL star is also dad to Jack, 17, from a previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

Per TMZ, Bündchen welcomed her little one “recently” and is “happy.” Further details weren’t available, and the couple have remained tight-lipped throughout the pregnancy. Bündchen’s pregnancy was publicized in October 2024 when she was believed to be about five months along. “Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,” an insider said at the time.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Bündchen and Valente confirmed their relationship to People in February 2024 but had been dating since June 2023. At the time, the model and jiu-jitsu trainer were reported to be “taking it slow” after they started out as “great friends first.” The ultra-private couple are believed to split their time between Florida, Costa Rica, and Brazil.

Bündchen’s separation from Brady was finalized in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. The model was spotted with Valente for the first time one month later. According to reports, the jiu-jitsu trainer was “a huge comfort for Gisele while she went through her divorce.”

“[Gisele] loves that he is Brazilian” another source added, explaining “They come from similar backgrounds. They both left Brazil very young. They have both created amazing lives for themselves in the U.S. They both love Miami, but also enjoy traveling. Joaquim is perfect for her.”