At 44 years old, Gisele Bündchen is expecting her third child, per a new report from People. According to their sources, the father is Joaquim Valente, the 35-year-old jiu-jitsu instructor the supermodel has been quietly dating since June 2023. "Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," the source tells People.com. No due date was indicated in the report.

Bündchen is already mother to son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady. The couple officially announced they were divorcing back in October 2022.

Valente was first spotted with Bündchen in November 2022. At the time, Valente and his two brothers were coaching Bündchen and her children in the ways of jiu-jitsu. In a 2023 Vanity Fair profile, Bündchen opened up about the brothers. “They’re awesome people,” she told the magazine. “They have created this safe space.” At the time she denied dating Valente, but earlier this year a report emerged in People that the pair had been dating since the summer of 2023.

Bündchen was nowhere to be seen during the recent string of fashion weeks throughout September and October, though her absence from the recently relaunched Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was particularly notable. Fans had hoped the Brazilian bombshell would return for the event. However, Bündchen has not appeared as an Angel since 2006.

Bündchen reportedly now splits her time between South Florida and a retreat in Costa Rica.