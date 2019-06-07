In the distant, pre–Joe Jonas era, there were rumors that Sophie Turner was dating Maisie Williams , her Game of Thrones costar and onscreen sibling. The two actors were, after all, extremely close, partaking in such timeless friendship rituals as getting very high in the bathtub and rubbing makeup brushes on their faces. And as Turner explained in a recent interview with Conan O’Brien, she and Williams did little to curtail the rumors—in fact, they further incited them on set, where they’d try to get close enough to kiss in the middle of scenes.

“We fully knew about it, and we played into it,” Turner told O’Brien. “On the set, we would kind of do the scene, then try and kiss each other in the middle of the scene and see if anyone would react,” she explained. “It’s Game of Thrones , so incest is so normal that they were like, ‘Alright, that’s fine.’” And really, what Game of Thrones needed, incest-wise, was more consensual incest (once both parties were over the age of consent, of course).

“Sometimes, you just want to make out with your best friend,” Turner said. (Meanwhile, Joe Jonas was off trying to kiss Turner’s body double .) We’d rank this somewhere between carrying a sex bench into your apartment and being shepherded out of the building in a suitcase in the official rating of how obviously a celebrity can broadcast his or her relationship—real or fake—to the world. Of course, Sansa and Arya Stark were separated for much of Game of Thrones , after Arya departed to learn how to rid herself of her pesky face and set about knocking names off her festive kill list and Sansa started calling the shots at Winterfell, which couldn’t have given them much opportunity to try this trick in later seasons.

Speaking of later seasons: While Turner previously blamed the infamous non-Starbucks coffee cup incident on Emilia Clarke , who seemed to post an Instagram mea culpa in response, she has since recanted. “Kit is lazy, and I think he would have done that,” she told O’Brien. How rude, to point fingers at a guy who’s probably not currently in a position to respond. All this blame might lead one to believe it was, in fact, Turner herself who left the cup in plain view during the scene, but she said her corset wouldn’t allow her to drink coffee in costume: “I either piss myself or I throw up.” Delightful.