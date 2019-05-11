Game of Thrones may have digitally airbrushed a particular infamous coffee cup from last week’s episode after a decent amount of internet furor over the anachronism, but that hasn’t stopped some sleuths from attempting to unravel who was responsible for the error in the first place. Two top contenders emerged: On Twitter, images surfaced of Sophie Turner holding a coffee cup in one hand and with her other arm around the late Lyanna Mormont, while elsewhere, Emilia Clarke’s castmates were quick to throw her under the bus. “Emilia probably drinks too much coffee,” Liam Cunningham, alias Ser Davos Seaworth, told Conan O’Brien this week. (Clarke fired back that she doesn’t “even drink Starbucks,” which does not exculpate her because it turns out, the cup wasn’t from Starbucks at all.)

It seems like the culprit has finally been nabbed, and she was in front of us the whole time. Emilia Clarke, seemingly in on the joke, posted an image to her Instagram in which she can be seen holding a coffee cup while grinning next to Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo in the first season, and Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister. “Did I just stumble upon the truth here?! The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea…” And lest anyone think Jason Momoa’s appearance on set (his character died many seasons back) is a spoiler, Clarke recommends you think again: “oh and this ain’t a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming home for a mid filming cuppa....” she added.

As if that weren’t resolution enough, Sophie Turner, perhaps eager to point out that she wasn’t responsible for the coffee cup, swiftly threw her co-star under the bus, as one might expect from Sansa and Daenerys. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Turner’s husband Joe Jonas phoned in to say that he’s a huge fan of Game of Thrones , has a big crush on Sophie Turner, but also, “you’re definitely responsible for that coffee cup, right?”

Wrong, pal! The photo circulating on Twitter was a behind-the-scenes shot from a previous episode (before Bella Ramsey’s character was written off the show)—so, Turner said, “I’m just going to go with… I mean, look who it’s placed in front of,” pointing to a printout of the scene in question. “Emilia Clarke, she’s the culprit.” Emilia Clarke, your move.

