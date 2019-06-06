Even though Joe Jonas wasn’t an official part of Game of Thrones , he spent a lot of time on the set. Not enough, however, for him to be able to discern his then girlfriend Sophie Turner from her Sansa Stark stunt double, Megan Parkinson. Apparently, one time, when Jonas thought he was approaching his future wife to give her a kiss, it was actually Turner’s double.

Allow Turner to tell the awkward story: “On Game of Thrones, I had a photo double that people would do double takes at because she looked so much like me,” she told Australia’s Smallzy’s Surgery podcast. “It was insane. Even Joe went up to her at one point and tried to give her a kiss, and then he was like, ‘Oh, sorry, sorry! It’s not Sophie!’”

To be clear: Turner and Parkinson look nothing alike. But if Jonas was approaching her from behind, it’s understandable how he could have mistaken the person with the same colored hair and the same costume as his girlfriend. Interestingly, though, playing Sansa Stark’s stunt double wasn’t Parkinson’s only role on the beloved—perhaps save for the finale —HBO hit show. You can also see Parkinson on the series playing Alys Karstark.

Still, as weird as that moment may have been for Turner, Jonas, and, of course, Parkinson, Jonas couldn’t be happier about Game of Thrones . At the end of May, the day after the finale aired, Jonas wrote a thank-you note for the show on Twitter: “When you realize @GameOfThrones is over vibes.... Congratulations to everyone that worked on this incredible show! life changing television. I have you to thank for introducing me to the incredible @SophieT 💜 long live the QUEEN OF THE MF NORTH.”

These days, Jonas doesn’t have to worry about making the same mistake, as Turner revealed that her latest stunt double, for X-Men: Dark Phoenix, mostly just did “finger” stunts, which are pivotal for her telekinetic character. “It’s pretty much just, like, finger stunts, where I just wiggle my hands and something blows up,” she said in the interview. “I actually had two because my first one broke her ankle. They are truly amazing. [But] they don’t really look like me.” Whew.