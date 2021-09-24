For her second-ever runway appearance, Lola Leon went global. Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3, the lingerie spectacular Rihanna has relentlessly teased for weeks, is finally available to stream in no less than 240 countries. It’s another major milestone for the fashion ‘It’ girl who just happens to be Madonna’s daughter. Leon’s previous 2018 runway debut only happened because she outright asked designer Rio Uribe if she could join that season’s cast of his label Gypsy Sport.

Leon makes her cameo about 10 minutes in to the 40-minute special. It takes a couple of seconds for her to appear on-screen, but there’s no question which distant figure male model Lucky Blue Smith could be so clearly ogling down the hall of Los Angeles’s Westin Bonaventure Hotel. From then on, the brief flashes back to a shirtless Smith are frankly annoying: We, too, would like to take in Leon fully and confidently delivering. The fact that she’s wearing pretty much the same outfit as the dozen or so models who preceded her, accompanying a lime green-clad Bia in a performance of “Whole Lotta Money,” barely even registers.

Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video

The sartorial resemblance between the two parties’ forest-green, latex-heavy ensembles is subtly intentional. Whereas the rest wore sheer lace on top and opaque latex on bottom, Leon boldly went with the opposite combo of materials. Thanks to the low-rise nature of the latter, the 24-year-old—whose modeling experience includes campaigns for Miu Miu, Stella McCartney, and Marc Jacobs—just may have ushered in a renaissance of the belly button piercing in the process.

It takes just 30 seconds, but the scene that follows reminds us how lucky we are to witness Leon’s presence by flashing all different types of partners lying next to her in a silky circular bed. At that point, having also already witnessed Cindy Crawford’s glamorous cameo and Normani’s music video-worthy “Wild Side” performance, you could easily call it quits. Leave it to Rihanna to still have appearances from Leoimy, Emily Ratajkowski, Erykah Badu, Irina Shayk, Gigi Hadid, and Precious Lee in store (and that’s to name just a few).

Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video