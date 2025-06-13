Only Sydney Sweeney could pull off an outfit filled with supposed fashion faux pas and make it look effortless. Sweeney, out in London last night amid her whirlwind press tour for Echo Valley, turned fashion don’ts—sheer socks worn with heels! Intentionally exposed bra straps! faux fur in summer! ...And worst of all wrinkles!—into a subversive moment that felt more runway than rule-breaking.

Sweeney joined a star-studded crowd for the re-launch of Miu Miu’s London store in a baby pink mini dress that walked the line between lingerie and party-wear. The boudoir-style piece, which looked to be intentionally crinkled, featured a belted waist and a plunging neckline. Sweeney left her dress straps to fall off her shoulders, and appeared to layer two bras (one in white, the other in black) underneath. It was a cheeky styling trick, one which Sweeney’s worn in the past, that continued with the rest of her look.

rickyvigilm/TM / BACKGRID

From there, Sweeney draped a faux fur stole in a dark espresso color over her arms for a vintage effect. The actor then balanced the dressy spirit of her dress and shawl with a Gen Z footwear hack borrowed straight from the Miu Miu runways.

She wore the brand’s crisscross heels with a pair of long, semi-sheer tube socks that went up to her thighs. White socks and sneakers are trending this summer, but Sweeney proved that the look works just as nicely with heels as it does athletic shoes. The star carried Miu Miu’s Arcadie bag, designed with a quilted leather in a trendy east-west shape, and wore black rectangular glasses.

Sweeney has been running a fashion marathon over the past two weeks, wearing everything from vintage skirt suits to custom princess gowns to promote her new film, Echo Valley, in New York and now London. Her latest look broke a few major fashion rules—but for Sweeney these days, that’s par for the course.