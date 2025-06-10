Sydney Sweeney Is the Belle of the Ball in Ladylike Blue

Sydney Sweeney plays an emotionally troubled young woman in her new psychological thriller, Echo Valley, but her latest red carpet dress looks like it belongs to a true Disney princess. After turning heads earlier this morning in a sharply tailored suit, the actor made a dramatic style pivot for the London premiere of Echo Valley.

This evening, Sweeney stepped onto the red carpet in a bespoke Miu Miu gown fit for modern-day film royalty. It featured a sculpted bodice with a delicate keyhole cut-out at the bust, while halter-style straps wrapped gracefully around Sweeney’s neck. Off-the-shoulder sleeves emphasized the piece’s elegance, as did its long, flowing train that swept behind the actor.

In true movie star style, Sweeney complemented the dress with dazzling David Morris jewelry. Her beauty look stayed soft and princess-like: luminous skin and glossy lips paired with brushed-out curls.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Sweeney arrived in London after kicking off her Echo Valley press tour stateside last week—in the days since, she’s been on something of a fashion marathon, often wearing several looks per day.

During her stay in New York, her off-duty style emphasized suiting, with a special preference for vintage picks. The actor dipped in the Jean Paul Gaultier archives for a pinstripe blazer (worn sans pants) and followed that up with a demure Givenchy skirt set by John Galliano. But at the film’s New York premiere, Sweeney went full lady in red in a billowing Vera Wang ball gown. She attended the post-premiere party in a crimson Vivienne Westwood dress.

Sweeney has followed a similar suit-to-gown formula here in London. Before tonight’s Miu Miu, the star arrived to the British capital in a low-cut pinstripe pantsuit that she made casual with a white tank layered underneath. For Sweeney, press fashion is all about balance.