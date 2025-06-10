Sydney Sweeney Changes Up the Power Suit With a Simple Styling Trick

Sydney Sweeney means business. After taking New York in a string of press looks to promote her new film, Echo Valley, the actor hopped across the pond to continue her international tour, stepping out in London in a sharp suit with an unexpected styling detail.

Sweeney took the British capital today in a navy pinstrip pantsuit that, from the waist down, would be perfect for an 1980s businessman. But, like the sleek, tailored looks she wore in New York, this outfit wasn’t something you’d find in a traditional boardroom. The blazer featured a low-cut, scoop neckline, a nipped-in waist, and tiny buttons down front. Her pants were intentionally long and pooled over her dark high heels. But what really elevated the look beyond the boardroom was Sweeney’s decision to wear a white tank top.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Given the plunging neckline of Sweeney’s jacket, the top half of her simple, spaghetti strap tank was on full display. The touch made the pantsuit less formal. In some ways, it was a daytime twist on the celebrity-favorite exposed bra trend, which Sweeney has worn in the past, too. The actor and star of W’s Special Summer Issue completed the look with stacks of silver rings and cat-eye glasses.

Sweeney has been on something of a suit streak since her Echo Valley press tour kicked off last week. She started off her stay in New York in an archival Jean Paul Gaultier blazer that featured a built-in tie. The following day, the star followed that up with another C.E.O. pick from the Paris runways. She slipped into a gray skirt suit from John Galliano’s short-lived tenure at Givenchy. Of course, there’s also been more traditional glam moments like a custom Vera Wang ball gown and a fitted corset dress by Vivienne Westwood.

Sweeney is due for the London premiere of Echo Valley in a few hours—as usual, expect something big on the fashion front.