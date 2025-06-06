Sydney Sweeney’s Feminine Power Suit Is Straight From the 1990s Runway

Sydney Sweeney is turning her Echo Valley press tour into a crash course in fashion history. After wearing an archival no-pants suit from Jean Paul Gaultier earlier in the week, the actor stepped out in New York last night in another vintage find from the runways of Paris.

Sweeney slipped into a matching gray skirt set from John Galliano’s shortly-lived, but cult-favorite, tenure at Givenchy—specifically, the designer’s fall 1996 collection for the French maison. True to the era’s emphasis on sportswear, the look featured a cropped suit jacket and an ultra-high-waist pencil skirt that finished just above the knee. Both pieces were designed with ladylike bow details, placed along the bust and pockets of the skirt. Sweeney elevated her groutfit with a selection of sleek, black accessories: an east-west handbag, classic stilettos, and structured glasses. The star wore her signature blonde tresses in soft, parted curls.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Although Galliano’s tenor at Dior is better known, his short time at Givenchy remains a hallmark. Everyone from Zendaya to Jennifer Lawrence has worn Galliano’s Givenchy. But finding these archival pieces is no easy feat. The Gibraltar-born designer’s tenure at Givenchy was brief—just a few seasons between 1995 and 1997 before Alexander McQueen took over, making his archival designs particularly hard to source.

But, Sweeney and her stylist, Molly Dickson, have a track record of hunting down rare runway pieces from the depths of fashion history.

Photo by Pool PAT/ARNAL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Just this week alone, Sweeney and Dickson unearthed a vintage Gaultier coat from the fall 2005 season. Of course, there’s been current season picks, too, from the likes of Coperni and Burberry, and even a stunning custom moment from Vera Wang at the Echo Valley premiere. The psychological thriller is already out on Apple TV+, but don’t be surprised to see another foray into vintage in the coming days.