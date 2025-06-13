Carrie Coon’s Backless Premiere Gown Is an Architectural Wonder

At The Gilded Age season three premiere in New York last night, star Carrie Coon slipped into a dress that felt equal parts high fashion and high architecture.

Coon stepped out to the Tribeca Film Festival in a strapless Loewe dress from the fall 2025 collection, which marked Jonathan Anderson’s final offering for the Spanish brand. The piece was a fitting swan song: experimental and romantic, and anchored in Anderson’s signature structural flair that defined his tenure at Loewe.

Coon’s empire-waist dress featured a plunging sweetheart neckline that flowed into a pair of lilac panels, hovering just off the figure like deconstructed sleeves. The pleated details, which sat away from Coon’s shoulders, brought movement and a sculptural element to the dress, something only furthered with the rest of the outfit. From there, the piece moved into a high-waist skirt that was marked a leg slit on one side and romantic drapes throughout.

John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

The back was just as much of an architectural feat as the front. Mirroring the low-cut silhouette of the neckline, the gown dipped into an open back that almost trailed down to Coon’s waist. From the rear, the sculptural effect of the piece’s “sleeves” were in full view.

Coon finished off her modern dress with minimalist touches. She wore her hair in a slicked-back bun, favored porcelain skin and a coral lip, and added a metallic touch with silver sandals and jewelry.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Coon could have easily gone with the Hollywood grain and embraced the method dressing trend for The Gilded Age premiere—those lavish, period costumes are really something, after all. But instead, she opted for an outfit that nodded to grandeur in a different way: quietly modern, undoubtedly sculptural, and with just enough drama to hold its own the red carpet.