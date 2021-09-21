If you haven’t gotten started on taking Rihanna’s advice to plan a watch party for Thursday’s premiere of Savage x Fenty Show: Vol. 3, well, now’s about time. The 33-year-old icon has been teasing the video documenting her latest lingerie extravaganza for weeks now—most recently in the form a confidently sultry photo captioned “my mood after handing in the final cut.” That all may sound too good to be true, but Rihanna has never been one to lie. Take it from the Navy: It’s all that’s gotten them through the agonizing years they’ve spent waiting for her to drop what she’s promised is “next-level” music without ever specifying a release date.

As usual, the show is set to take the multi-faceted form of a part-concert, part-runway performance. Just like the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows of yore, it’s also pure commercial—though even without the Rihanna factor, it’s been easy to forget as much when the musical performers include Rosalía, Bad Bunny, and Normani. The latter is back this time around, heading up a lineup that also features Nas, BIA, and Jazmine Sullivan. If you didn’t catch the paparazzi’s snapshots when it all went down IRL in Los Angeles earlier this month, you can see so for yourself in the exclusive images below. Allow photographer Tyrell Hampton to offer a preview of the collection, starting with Vanessa Hudgens’s lacy look when she moonlights as a model alongside Gigi Hadid and Precious Lee.

Mena Massoud and Vanessa Hudgens behind the scenes of Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3. Photo by Tyrell Hampton

Precious Lee behind the scenes of Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3. Photo by Tyrell Hampton

BIA behind the scenes of Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3. Photo by Tyrell Hampton

You can expect Rihanna to serve up more previews over the next couple of days, but the public has to wait until Thursday to get a full look. (Non-Amazon Prime subscribers, you better start asking around for passwords now.) Hopefully, one IRL attendee in particular had as smooth of an experience taking in all that—plus “guest appearances” from Troye Sivan, Irina Shayk, Jeremy Pope, and Lola Leon—as we will. Erykah Badu, seen below, was on doula duty when Slick Woods nearly gave birth on the Savage x Fenty runway back in 2018. Fortunately, she had a bit of help: “My last memory before going into the hospital is of Rihanna spanking me with a whip,” Woods later recalled.