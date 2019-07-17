It's no surprise that model spawn tend to have the delicate good looks of their catwalk-ing parents. Look at the cheekbones on Kaia and Presley Gerber (daughter and son of Cindy Crawford) or the pout on Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Vanessa Paradis. But even so, one might do a double-take when they see the latest images of Damian Hurley, 17-year-old son of model and actress Liz Hurley . Is this blue-eyed, big-haired beauty a recently discovered picture of Liz in her youth? Maybe someone applied one of the FaceApp filters to combine mother and son? Nope, it's Damian Hurley, rocking a feminine and fabulous look.

The campaign, for Pat McGrath's new skincare line, marks Damian's formal debut as a model. Previously, he acted alongside his mother on an episode of the E! series The Royals . He's signed to modeling agency Tess Management, as are his mother, Georgia May Jagger and Suki Waterhouse, according to The Daily Mail.

A quick scan of Damian's Instagram page shows just how close mother and son are, and not just in appearance. He's posted photos of the two of them to commemorate birthdays and Mother's Days, captioning a recent snap, "happy happy birthday to the best mummy on the planet 💋" Aww.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Damian's father is American businessman Steve Bing, though it looks like they don't have a relationship, and may not have ever met . Hurley had to get a DNA test to prove that her son was Bing's (which the mother of his other child also had to do, just in case you needed some messy family drama to spice up your Wednesday). Well, no DNA test needed to determine who his mom is.

You can see Damian work the camera like a seasoned pro in a video for the new campaign here:

Loading View on Instagram

Related: Elizabeth Hurley Has Been Having the Most Carefree Summer Ever, According to Her Instagram