The Best Looks From Haute Couture Week Fall 2025

The fall 2025 couture season will open just as it should, with a collection from Daniel Roseberry at Schiaparelli. For years now, the Texan has been leaving tongues wagging and celebrities furiously texting their stylists to secure one of his red carpet-worthy gowns right off the runway. And Roseberry will have to satiate our appetite a bit more this season, as Dior is absent from the couture calendar. While Jonathan Anderson made his debut for the brand last month during men’s fashion week, he’s not quite ready to display his couture offerings just yet. Jean Paul Gaultier, too, is taking this season off as new designer Duran Lantink continues to find his bearings ahead of his ready-to-wear debut in September. Chanel, though, will offer up one more studio collection before Matthieu Blazy takes over later this year, and Giorgio Armani will, of course, present Armani Privé.

As has become a bit of a pattern recently, this season will also include its fair share of hellos and goodbyes. Demna will present his final show for Balenciaga, while Glenn Martens will stage his debut for Maison Margiela. Martens has some big shoes to fill, considering the last time Margiela put on a couture presentation, it was John Galliano’s viral 2024 extravaganza.

The calendar is made up of 27 shows, including Iris Van Herpen, Giambattista Valli, Zuhair Murad, Miss Sohee, and Germanier, who is closing out the week on Thursday. It’s a lot to keep track of, but we’re here to help. Keep scrolling to see all the best looks from the fall 2025 couture shows.

