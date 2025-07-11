Nothing surprises me anymore on And Just Like That...The fact that the show writers forgot they killed off Lisa Todd Wexley’s dad in the first season, only to do so again last week. Not surprising. The fact that Seema’s whole personality these days seems to be her distaste for any form of transportation that does not involve her precious, no-longer-employed driver. Not surprising. The show’s use of a played-out sitcom trope. Not surprising, yet irritating nonetheless. The only saving grace at this point is the guest star line-up, which this week brought us Patti LuPone as Giuseppe’s mother, a European-minded woman with an affected accent, even though she’s from Baltimore. How very Patti. And though LuPone doesn’t even sing in “They Wanna Have Fun” despite the prominent presence of a karaoke machine, it seems likely we will see her again next week, so I’m holding out hope for a rendition of “Rose’s Turn.” Until then, I’ll be admiring some of the fun party outfits from this episode, and trying to ignore the not-so-good ones (I’m looking at you, Charlotte). Keep scrolling to see where you can shop them all for yourself.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max The three originals gather around what has become their usual table at Hot Fellas to discuss Lily Goldenblatt’s recent dumping. Carrie regales the others with the story of her first break-up, though one has to assume Charlotte and Miranda have heard it before, considering the three have been friends for almost three decades. But we’re not here to critique relationship dynamics, just fashion. Carrie and Miranda bring some color to the table, the former with a pink shirt dress and Dries Van Noten white lace-up Oxford heels. The latter, meanwhile, wears a yellow, collarless blouse, a printed Carolina Herrera skirt, and Alexander McQueen heels. Charlotte, then, stands out in a white Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini dress featuring a ruffled, high neck collar, and a mint tweed Chanel top handle.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max Anthony is in a bit of a tizzy because Giuseppe’s mother is visiting. And when Dottoressa Gianna enters the bakery, it’s clear why he was nervous. Playing the part of Giuseppe’s snarky Buffalo-born, Rome-transplant mother is the just-as-snarky actor, Patti LuPone. The idea of following up Jennifer Lewis’s cameo last week must have felt like an impossible task, but Michael Patrick King manages to succeed here. While Gia immediately takes a liking to Miranda, Carrie, and Charlotte, Anthony does not establish as successful a first impression with his boyfriend’s mother. As a result, he becomes a recipient of the iciest stare when Gia removes her vintage Gucci sunglasses.

HBO Max Seema—who is a shell of the empowered real estate agent she once was—takes her DeMellier tote bag just two blocks from her apartment to get eyelash extensions. Unfortunately, the scene portends some eye-related complications in her future.

HBO Max Fast friends Carrie and Gia get lunch, where they open up about their respective relationships. Gia tells Carrie about her much older husband and her teenage stepchildren, which is especially relevant to Carrie, who is struggling to deal with Aidan’s son, Wyatt. To my surprise, Gia actually gives Carrie some sound advice on the matter. Maybe Carrie should keep Gia around; Miranda and Charlotte haven’t been this constructive in years.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max Charlotte heads to Bergdorf to get her daughter, Lily, a breakup present (side note: are the Goldenblatt’s looking to adopt me?). It is there, in her red ruffled sleeve blouse, Fendi belt, black pencil skirt, diamond bow earrings, and Delvaux bag, that she runs into Harry, who is cheating on Charlotte with another shopaholic. To be fair, the Schiaparelli-adorned Bonnie is Harry’s personal shopper, who has been buying Charlotte’s presents for years. She also happens to be Harry’s confidant, as he told Bonnie about the cancer, much to Charlotte’s chagrin. She has been keeping it a secret, despite the toll it has taken on her (except, of course, letting it slip to Carrie).

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max As expected, Seema’s eyelash extensions don’t go as planned, and the real estate agent finds herself with a stye. She heads to Carrie’s to complain, where she finds her friend in an uncharacteristically casual outfit. She also finds the gardener, Adam, with whom sexual tension has reached a fever pitch, though Seema continues to resist their obvious chemistry.

HBO Max Carrie began this season refusing to take off her heels in her home. Now, she’s walking around in onesies and those Dr. Scholl’s sandals. Oh, how times have changed. Call it the Duncan effect, I guess?

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max Miranda, meanwhile, is ready for the party she and Carrie are throwing for Charlotte. Carrie is aware of Harry’s diagnosis, and therefore the reason for Charlotte’s recent struggles, but Miranda just thinks Richard Burton is on his way to a farm upstate. Either way, both make good reasons to celebrate their friend, and Miranda does so in a silver Melissa Odabash jumpsuit with a matching woven clutch and platforms.

HBO Max Like Carrie, Charlotte is still in the process of getting dressed for the big event, but she’s a bit preoccupied, trying to convince Lily to attend the party. Charlotte, if I were your daughter, I’d be much more grateful (especially after receiving a gift from Bergdorf).

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max Lily does eventually make it to the party, perhaps wearing her new post-breakup gift: a Dior set she pairs with Pipenco Lorena rubber boots. Rock, meanwhile, wears a denim-on-denim ensemble featuring Alice & Olivia cargo pants.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max Joy arrives and meets Miranda’s friends, though she’s much more concerned with her introduction to Richard Burton. It seems like Carrie’s little fib has caused a classic misunderstanding of the sitcom variety.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max I get it, Charlotte is the preppy, girly one, but this Monique Lhuillier dress makes her look a bit like an overgrown toddler. LTW, meanwhile, looks as fab as ever in a colorful, printed Pucci dress, completely overshadowing the birthday girl, in my opinion. It’s the Wexley’s son, Henry, though, that really steals the spotlight with his absolute takeover of the karaoke machine.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max Giuseppe, Anthony, and a Rianna + Nina blazer-clad Gia round out the party crew. Unfortunately for Anthony, Gia has still not joined his side, and it doesn’t seem like she’s faltering at all in her negative opinion of him. Also unfortunately for Anthony, Gia decides to stay for another week. But it’s fortunate for us that we get another episode of LuPone.

HBO Max Oops, there’s also Seema, who is easy to ignore considering her increasingly forgettable storylines. It seems she braved a taxi cab to attend Charlotte’s party, and good thing she did, because Adam is there and he’s confirmed single. Her Louis Vuitton eyepatch inspires Adam to serenade her with a rendition of Kim Carnes’s “Bette Davis Eyes” (not the JoJo Siwa version). The moment is pretty cringeworthy, but it seems to work on Seema, who takes Adam home in a *gasp* cab, while proclaiming, “Maybe a taxi can be sexy.” I, personally, have yet to be convinced.

HBO Max Seriously, is Fendi sponsoring this show? And did they include a clause in the contract stating that at least one Peekaboo must be featured in every episode?