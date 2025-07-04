And Just Like That... Season Three, Episode Six Fashion Recap: Too Many Tums

There are a lot of big headlines from And Just Like That episode six, “Silent Mode.” Lisa Todd Wexley’s father dies, Aidan admits to sleeping with his ex-wife, and Charlotte tells Carrie about Harry’s cancer diagnosis. Despite all that, though, the moments that stick out are the many Michael Kors digs that occur throughout the 45 minutes. At least they seem like digs. Jennifer Lewis guest stars as the defiant and dramatic theater manager Lucille Highwater, a woman with as much gumption as Michael Kors bags in her closet. As she interacts with Lisa throughout the episode, Lucille continuously brings up the brand of her purses in a way that feels shady on the part of the AJLT writers.

It’s unclear what exactly Michael Patrick King and his team are trying to say about Michael Kors, and the result is more awkward than anything. But, no more so than Charlotte’s run-in with Bitsy von Muffling (yup, she’s back), or Carrie’s DTR chat with Aidan. Basically, “Silent Mode” is a pretty uncomfortable episode, but luckily, there are some good clothes in there to ease the tension. So keep reading to see all the fashion moments and where to shop the pieces.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max Charlotte is attending one of Harry’s doctor’s appointments when she runs into Bitsy von Muffling, back for her first appearance of the season. The conversation that ensues is an extremely awkward one. Despite bumping into each other in front of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Charlotte denies knowing anyone with cancer. She quickly changes the subject, mentioning an upcoming event at Tiffany's. Unfortunately, Buffy, the perennial socialite, hasn’t been invited to the exclusive tea. Clearly, the painfulness of this scene is intentional, but there’s something—perhaps the writing or delivery—that makes it almost unwatchable. At least there are some fun outfits to admire. Charlotte wears a denim, belted Oscar de la Renta sleeveless dress, floral Louboutin heels, a Roger Vivier bag, and a Van Cleef & Arpels watch. Bitsy, meanwhile, brings the color in a polka dot blouse with a statement necklace, a neon green Bottega Veneta clutch, and orange Stuart Weitzman wedges.

HBO Max Seema experiences her hardest breakup of the series: that with her Mercedes and personal driver, both of which she must let go of until she starts earning a profit with her new business. At least she has her first client, Miranda, whom she’s showing an apartment in a brown pussy bow dress and another Fendi Peekaboo. Miranda, meanwhile, looks great in a plaid Simkhai dress and Marni bag. Seema manages to find the perfect place for Miranda, but unfortunately, the owners want a little too much for it. Apparently, Miranda read Cynthia Nixon’s stance on rent during her 2018 Gubernatorial run because she agrees that Manhattan real estate prices are too high and she “won’t be part of the problem.”

HBO Max Carrie puts on a blue and white dress from Adhoc Atelier NYC for coffee with the girls at Hot Fellas. Charlotte (who is looking like she just stepped off the set of Stepford Wives in a pink striped shirtdress and matching tweed Chanel bag) continues to act weird, still unwilling to tell her friends about Harry’s diagnosis. Luckily for her, the others overlook Charlotte’s not-totally-out-of-character neuroticisms because Seema enters in a black and white printed blouse, white pencil skirt, and white Dellaluna bag. She has found Miranda another great apartment. The problem this time? It doesn’t allow dogs, and unfortunately, Miranda seems extremely infatuated with a woman who is extremely infatuated with her pups. More importantly, though, how’s the closet? Because Miranda has stepped up her fashion game lately, as made evident by the striped blazer and colorblocked button-down she’s wearing in this scene.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max Aidan continues his rock-throwing tradition, but this time, he seems to misjudge the size of his projectile, and it shatters Carrie’s antique glass window. The accident ruins Aidan’s homecoming and puts Carrie in jeopardy, as she’s at risk of getting glass in her foot now that she’s walking around barefoot at the behest of Duncan. Carrie, though, doesn’t do much to make Aidan feel better about the mishap and instead reminisces out loud about the beauty of the impossible-to-replace window. Despite that, Aidan vows to fix it, which should end well.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max Lisa wears a Rianna + Nina set and Valentino glasses as she dives deep into her editing work with Marion (in a Reiss shirt). She is only interrupted when Herbert stops by, but this isn’t a sweet spousal surprise. Herbert arrives to tell Lisa of her dad’s unexpected stroke and his subsequent passing that afternoon, an event she missed because she put her phone on silent in order to focus on the documentary. She later calls up Charlotte—who’s ready for bed in an Emilia Wickstead pajama set—to discuss the news. It’s then that LTW learns that her father’s funeral has already been planned by the general manager of his theater, Lucille Highwater.

HBO Max Carrie awakens to find Aidan gone. He’s off to Scranton to look for vintage glass, and he’s left a Post-It note on the bathroom mirror to inform Carrie of his departure. Doesn’t he know how triggering Post-Its are for Carrie? Has he never heard of sending a text?

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max Carrie distracts herself with the Tiffany tea, an event I thought was fake when Charlotte brought it up to Bitsy earlier in the episode. But no, it’s real, and she attends with Charlotte, who continues to prove her loyalty to Emilia Wickstead in a blue and white striped dress from the brand’s spring 2024 collection. Charlotte decorates the piece with a white Vaincourt belt and yellow Louboutin accessories in the form of heels and a bag. Carrie, meanwhile, opts for her second Simone Rocha spring 2024 dress of the season, topped with an Ann Demeulemeester vintage fringe jacket and a black, tassel-adorned hat. She completes the ensemble with Maison Margiela Bourgeoise Spectator Tabi pumps and a little vintage bag. And thank god Bitsy found her invitation in spam, because she looks admittedly fabulous when she arrives to Tiffany's in a monochromatic orange ensemble featuring a Pierre Hardy bag and white Coach cuff.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max It’s a shame AJLT made us wait six episodes before delivering Jennifer Lewis, but they make up for it in “Silent Mode” by really taking advantage of the performer. Lewis plays Lucille, the aforementioned general manager of LTW’s father’s theater, who is taking it upon herself to plan his funeral. It is immediately clear that while those in Manhattan may bow down to Lisa, Lucille will do no such thing. She asserts her power within seconds of reuniting with LTW, first making her wait while she finishes her texting task at hand, then making a snide remark about Park Avenue. Finally, Lucille administers a fake compliment toward Lisa’s acid green Fendi Peekaboo in order to get LTW to volley one right back to her beloved red Michael Kors. But seriously, what did Michael Kors do to AJLT to warrant this type of treatment? Because if he paid for this placement, he should probably get his money back.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max A less awkward cross-table discussion is happening somewhere in Manhattan between Miranda and Joy, who have just decided they are officially girlfriends (it probably would have been nice to do that prior to the big son introduction). Before Brady arrives, however, Joy (dressed in a patterned knit Partow dress) warns her new GF that she’s not great with children. Luckily, Brady arrives looking cool in a tour shirt for The Cure and is immediately taken by Joy’s pups, which allows the two to form a quick connection.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max Aidan has returned from his expedition with a sense of defeat. He couldn’t find any glass that produces the same rainbow effect Carrie loved in the previous pane. It is during this moment of insecurity that Aidan makes a confession: He slept with his ex-wife, Kathy. Now, when I said Charlotte’s initial conversation with Bitsy outside Sloane Kettering was the most awkward of the episode, it’s because I had yet to experience this one. Carrie doesn’t seem bothered by Aidan’s admission. While they are together and she’s “waiting for him” to get his family issues in order, she’s not really “waiting for him,” i.e. they can sleep with other people (score one for DunCarrie stans). But Carrie isn’t interested in sleeping with anyone else (deduct that point). Aidan wasn’t aware of this arrangement, and honestly, neither was I. Carrie has seemed very much invested in maintaining a monogamous relationship with Aidan all season. Where is this new revelation coming from? And why hadn’t they discussed this before? In the end, though, the conversation ends with no clear resolution, meaning I’m just as confused about the nature of this relationship as ever, and I have no doubt that this ambiguity will cause more problems later down the road.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images It’s time for LTW’s father’s funeral, and Lisa pulls out her most understated outfit for the moment. It might be in poor taste to say someone looks fab at their dad’s funeral, but considering this is fictional, we’re going to do it anyway. Because boy, does LTW look fab in her Victor de Souza suit, Louboutin heels, Louis Vuitton sunglasses, and Hermes bag.

HBO Max Lucille acts as master of ceremonies, overseeing the funeral and even performing “Magic to Do” for the attendees. She’s proof that all a woman needs is talent, the willingness to ignore a daughter’s wishes for her father’s funeral, and a good Michael Kors purse to store all the event’s programs.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images The rest of the group arrives at the theater to support Lisa, all dressed in their finest funeral attire. Charlotte wears a belted, off-the-shoulder sweater with a voluminous skirt, a Jacquemus bag, and Manolo Blahnik heels. Miranda, fresh off the Path, wears a black Chiara Boni La Petite Robe dress with studded Roger Vivier pumps and a leather Themoirè clutch. Also off the Path, but feeling less fresh, is Seema in a belted jumpsuit, black pumps, and a straw Saint Laurent boater hat.