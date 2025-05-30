Big is dead, Che is out of the picture, and Aidan is off to determine if Virginia is truly for (long-distance) lovers. The third season of the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That...is opening up with a fairly empty chessboard, though the series does have a laundry list of exciting guest stars ready to fill up the empty spaces. Episode one welcomes Rosie O’Donnell into the mix as an ex-nun named Mary, looking for someone to guide her through NYC and her sexual awakening. But considering Mary’s introduction in an ill-fitting blue button-down, this is the last you’ll hear about her in this particular recap. Because here, we’re looking at the outfits, AKA the lifeblood of the SATC and AJLT universes. We’ve been stalking Getty images for over a year as Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon have pranced around the city in their curated ensembles while filming, but now, it’s time to finally see the clothes as god (co-costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago) intended.

So far, season three is not disappointing in terms of style. This week, Charlotte wears enough matching belt, bag, and shoe combos to impress even the preppiest Upper East Sider. Carrie, meanwhile, puts on off-the-runway Simone Rocha just to mail a postcard, while Nicole Ari Parker’s Lisa Todd Wexley proves the immense depths of her accessories closet. That’s right, the women are back, so keep scrolling for a look at everything they wore (and similar styles to shop) as they continue to navigate the world of dating, parenting, and home-owning in New York City.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max Carrie puts on her best postcard-writing outfit to send off a note to Aidan, complete with a...lickable stamp. While her postage systems may be stuck in the past, her wardrobe is most certainly not. The columnist welcomes viewers to the new season in a Simone Rocha, rose-stuffed dress from the brand’s spring 2024 collection. Carrie throws a matching, diaphanous jacket atop the piece, adds some Aquazurra heels, and heads out for the day.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max Soon, though, Carrie is off to a gay bar (if the setting wasn’t immediately obvious, the editors graciously cue it up with Chappell Roan’s “Hot To Go!”). It’s here that we learn more about the impetus behind Carrie’s postcard writing. She’s sending Aidan photos of old New York with a heart drawn on them to remind her wayward beaux that he left the woman he loves behind in the city he loves (allegedly). In response, he has taken to sending her postcards from Virginia, but his are blank, no heart or anything. Cue Charlotte’s “not over-the-top” “Aww.” Meanwhile, Carrie—dressed in a blue lace Zandra Rhodes top and Briony Raymond earrings—will continue to furnish her house while she waits for Aidan’s return, and Miranda—in a green Weekend Max Mara jumpsuit—will attempt to hit on a woman at the bar before realizing the patron wasn’t flirtatiously smiling, she’s Brady’s old babysitter! Yikes.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max At this point, you may be asking, where’s Seema? She’s just passed out in some beautiful lingerie on her bed, waiting for a late-night call. But when the phone does ring, it’s not her boyfriend Ravi, whom she was expecting, but his assistant. We learn the couple hasn’t spoken in a week while the director has been on set, but Seema brushes off another rejection and lights up a cig in bed. Now you may be asking, who still does that in the year 2025? The fireman wonders the same thing when the NYFD pays a visit to Seema’s apartment after her mattress goes up in flames. Lucking, her gold robe seems to have evaded the worst of it. Her hair was not as lucky.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max After an early morning work sesh, Lisa puts on her brightest tracksuit and heads out for a walk with Charlotte, who attempts to compete with her pal in her own colorful workout attire. While Charlotte’s lace Gucci jacket does give Lisa’s tracksuit a run for its money, it’s not quite as traffic-stopping.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max Carrie and Seema, meanwhile, are on a different kind of walk—the ice cream and gossip kind. Still, Carrie’s look is just as eye-catching as the prior group’s, thanks mostly to the bulbous, checked Maryam Keyhani hat that sits atop her head. She pairs it with a long-sleeved Ossie Clark dress from the ’70s with a tiered Neopolitan skirt to match her frozen treat, her favorite Pierre Cardin crossbody bag from last season, and some Dr. Scholl’s sandals. Seema, always the chic dresser, opts for a more subdued, tonal ensemble decorated with silver accessories, including a tote from Published By.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max Lisa is interrupted during her documentary pitch, not by someone asking why she’s wearing a necklace of wiffle balls on top of her Badgley Mischka dress, as one might assume, but by a call from her husband.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max But back to Carrie, who has traded in ice cream couture for macaroon pastels to take a trip to the ballet with Anthony, Rock, Lily, and Giuseppe. It’s there, in her Aquazzura heels and Gucci spring 2024 Jackie bag, that she must deal with the interrogations from Anthony and Giuseppe regarding her relationship and writing. All is forgotten, though, when the curtain goes up and Lily’s newest crush is on display...very on display.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max Unfortunately, Charlotte misses all the fun because she has to find Richard Burton a new doggy day care after Richard Burton gets accused of attacking another dog named Peanut. So, she grabs her Valextra bag and polka-dotted blouse and heads to Astrogruff, where the front desk worker says what we’re all thinking every time this particular storyline returns to the screen: “Oh no!”

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max Seema gets dolled up for a romantic afternoon with Ravi...scouting movie locations. In the end, the real estate agent’s opening scene of the season portends the future of her relationship, which goes up in flames amid a barrage of bad movie puns.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max Before escaping from Ravi’s relationship jail, the kidnapped Seema gets a distress call, and she uses it to phone up Carrie, who is using the afternoon to paint her new house.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Charlotte is still dealing with the Richard Burton saga and, gasp, the drama has made its way onto the dog’s Instagram, where he seems to be getting canceled. But while Charlotte—dressed in a Gabriela Hearst shirt dress, Jimmy Choo heels, and Rafe bag—is going on about how passive and well-behaved her beloved dog is by nature, Mr. Burton starts to go at Eugenia the doll, a free girl of color from pre-Civil War New Orleans. Luckily, Lisa is there in her colorful set and strappy orange Jacquemus heels to save the day.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max Charlotte cuts her losses and trots to the park in her Veronica Beard polo and Fregoli bag to agree to pay the victim Peanut’s MRI bill. It is then that she learns of Mr. Burton’s true innocence, which will hopefully mean this storyline can come to an end.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max The episode closes out as the women gather at the Red Rooster to support Herbert’s comptroller run. First up is Lisa, who reminds everyone that she is the first lady-to-be, with her colorfully conspicuous outfit consisting of a La Double J dress wrapped with a Donna Karan belt from the 1990s, Flor de Maria heels, and a Bottega clutch.