Meet the Designer Replacing Tom Ford at Tom Ford

Just two days after Tom Ford presented his final collection for his eponymous label, announcing his departure following the brand’s sale to Estée Lauder, Tom Ford (the brand) has revealed the designer’s replacement, and it’s coming from inside the house. Peter Hawkings will assume the role of creative director of Tom Ford in a move that didn’t come as too much of a surprise—there were rumors that Hawkings would take over the post following Ford’s departure. Hawkings, who most recently held the position of Senior Vice President of Tom Ford menswear, has been working alongside Ford for almost twenty-five years.

Hawkings got his start in the industry in 1998, initially working under Ford on the menswear collections at Gucci. In 2006, the designer left Gucci to join Ford at his eponymous brand, where he was put in charge of the label’s menswear categories, a position he has held ever since. Upon his ascension to the position of creative director, Hawkings will take on the responsibilities of the brands womenswear, menswear and accessory categories. “In Peter Hawkings the brand has found the perfect Creative Director,” Tom Ford said in a statement. “Peter began working with me 25 years ago as a menswear design assistant at Gucci and rapidly worked his way up to become the senior men’s designer at the company when he left to join me at the Tom Ford brand.” Ford continued, saying “Since the creation of Tom Ford menswear, Peter has been instrumental in the success of the brand. He is an incredibly talented leader with tremendous industry experience, and his appointment gives me confidence that my commitment to creating fashion products with the highest level of design and quality will continue.”

In addition to Hawkings, Guillaume Jesel has been announced as the new president and chief executive officer, replacing Domenico De Sole, who held the position since the brand’s founding. Jesel has led Tom Ford Beauty since 2014, and was instrumental in building it into the major brand it is today. His appointment proves an emphasis will be placed on the beauty side of operations at Tom Ford, not a surprising revelation, considering it was Estée Lauder that bought the brand. The Ermenegildo Zegna Group, however, will hold the fashion licenses to the Tom Ford brand, and has appointed a CEO of Tom Ford Fashion, though that name is still under wraps, said to be revealed in July when the new hire will assume the role.

Ford and De Sole will continue to serve as brand advisors until the end of the calendar year. Then, Ford will focus on his film production company, Fade to Black. The company has already produced two films written, produced, and directed by the designer—2009’s A Single Man, and 2016’s Nocturnal Animals. According to a press release, Ford has new projects in development with the company.