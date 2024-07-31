David Koma Is the New Creative Director of Blumarine

David Koma, the Georgian-born designer known for his sultry, crystal-encrusted eponymous label, has been named creative director of Blumarine. Koma will make his debut with the Italian brand for pre-fall 2025 in the spring of next year.

The London-based Koma will succeed former Tod’s director Walter Chiapponi, who was named creative director of Blumarine last November, but exited the brand in March after showing just one season. Prior to Chiapponi, Nicola Brognano was at the helm for four years, where he was successful in adding a more modern, youthful aesthetic to the brand, relying heavily on Y2K inspirations in his later collections.

Looks from Nicola Brognano's spring/summer 2022 collection for Blumarine Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images INFO 1/2

“Blumarine embodies a unique blend of sensuality, timeless glamour, and elegance that I always admired, and it is an honor to be able to write the next chapter in the brand’s illustrious history,” Koma said in a statement. “I am excited to celebrate Blumarine’s rich creative heritage while infusing it with my own modern vision. The brand’s feminine aesthetic deeply resonates with me, making this journey feel incredibly authentic. I am eager to craft collections that inspire and captivate our audience, ushering in an exciting new era of innovation and creativity at this esteemed house.”

Koma launched his own line in 2009 after graduating from Central Saint Martins College. He gained quick attention thanks to his inclination for cutouts, his sparse, but effective use of color, and his crystal adornments. Celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, and more are proven fans of the brand, with Florence Pugh wearing a piece from Koma’s resort 2025 collection to Comic-Con just last weekend. He also created a handful of looks for Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour last summer.

Beyonce in David Koma on the Renaissance Tour. @beyonce

“David Koma’s aesthetic captured me from the beginning,” said Mario Marchi, sole director of Exelite, the holding company that owns Blumarine. “I am sure that David will be able to interpret Blumarine’s codes to perfection, thanks to his vision and stylistic sensitivity, characterized by an overwhelming femininity.”