Kendall Jenner loves a particular kind of body conscious little black dress. Wether goth-inspired, sheer, or other, they’ve been a mainstay in her ever changing wardrobe. On Wednesday, the model again reignited her passion for the style while in Antibes, France. This time, she went the mini route in a daring frock that took her black dress craze in a, well, revealing direction.

The look is question is straight from the runway of London label David Koma’s fall/winter 2023 collection. The black bottom portion is as traditional as an LBD can get, hitting just at the mid-thigh. But the star of the show is how it moves into a sheer panel that is accented by two red leather flowers placed on the nipple area (though Jenner has been a “free the nipple” proponent in the past, the dress’ floral appliqués said “not this time”).

The piece also features a coordinating scarf-like neck piece that lays on the wearer’s back (it looked especially gorgeous flowing in the wind while Jenner posed on the yacht she was on). Though the runway version was shown with a fur coat and thigh high boots, Jenner opted for a simple pair of black sling back heels.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The David Koma number is not the first look Jenner has donned by the designer, who is known for his body-con dresses and sculptural silhouettes. In 2019 while in Miami, she chose another risqué mini from the brand, this time in the form of an nude illusion dress.

Ang+JL/Splashnews / SplashNews.com

Jenner has been on quite the sheer streak while on her French Riviera getaway. A few days prior to her floral look, she wore a navy Ami Paris dress over a matching bikini. She paired the tone-on-tone look with a rafia Bottega Veneta tote and black Gentle Monster sunglasses.

Earlier this month, Jenner attended the Met Gala (in Marc Jacobs on the carpet and Nensi Dojaka at the afterparty) alongside Bad Bunny. The pair have been the subject of dating rumors as early as February, and most recently attended the Los Angeles Lakers game where they wore matching leather looks.