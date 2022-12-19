Kendall Jenner Goes 80s Goth Glam For Her Nephew’s Birthday

On Saturday night, Kendall Jenner stepped out for dinner with her sisters Kylie Jenner, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, and mom Kris Jenner in Los Angeles. The model was wearing a lace and satin dress by Rodarte. The dress featured short puffed sleeves connected to a semi-sheer lace bodice with a plunging neckline. It might have been perfect for any number of occasion in the ‘80s: prom, formal aerobics, a Siouxsie Sioux concert.

The silky black skirt swirled around her legs as she walked to the car, revealing sheer black tights and black slingback pumps with a few sparkling embellishments. Kendall was carrying a black patent leather shoulder bag, and wore a short single strand necklace for accessories with diamond stud earrings. She had her hair up in a sleek bun.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

That night, Kendall and her family headed to the celebration of her nephew Mason Disick’s 13th birthday in a giant star-studded party thrown by his mother, Kourtney Kardashian.

On Sunday, she made another appearance at the 21st birthday of pop star Billie Eilish, posing for some fun photo booth shots with the birthday girl and fellow model Hailey Bieber. She shared some of the black and white pics in her Instagram Stories.

Kendall Jenner

To that affair, Kendall was stunning in a silver slip dress, and did not seem to bring a date. She and former boyfriend Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker split for good this year after having an on-again-off-again relationship.

“Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority,” a source told People.

Another source added, “They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.”

Eilish had a Christmas themed birthday party, dressing up as a sexy Mrs. Claus and serving a three-tiered cake covered in peppermint candies. Other attendees included Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Avril Lavigne, and Noah Cyrus.