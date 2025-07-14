In Kylie Jenner’s world, vacation and vintage go hand in hand. The model, currently on holiday in Greece, was seen yachting in an archival dress from a legendary French label—a version of which Beyoncé wore way back in 2003.

Jenner traded her printed scarves and thong bikinis for a vintage number from Emanuel Ungaro’s spring 2003 collection. The bridal white piece featured a body-con silhouette with ruching and ruffle details that flowed with the sea breeze. The Khy designer and her stylists, Mackenzie and Alexandra Grandquist, sourced her vacation dress from the London-based vintage shop, My Runway Archive. Jenner added a pop to her dress with a pair of black accessories: Manolo Blahnik sandal heels and a leather crossbody worn as a clutch.

@kyliejenner

It’s no secret that Jenner’s vintage collection is full of select pieces from giants of fashion history—John Galliano-era Dior, Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel, and Azzedine Alaïa, just to name a few. But, Ungaro might be an unfamiliar name to her younger fans. The late Frenchman, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 86, was among a legion of “Space Age” designers in the late 1960s that included the likes of Pierre Cardin, Paco Rabanne, and André Courrèges. Known for his patterned, modern creations, Ungaro helmed his namesake label until the late 1990s. The brand has been led by a series of creative directors in the years since, including Gilles Deacon and Fausto Puglisi.

Jenner’s dress was actually created by Giambattista Valli, who designed for the brand from 1998 until 2004 before starting his namesake brand. The vintage grail was first shown with a plunging front and a purple brooch on the 2003 runway, but appears to have undergone some changes, especially in the neckline area.

Pool BASSIGNAC/BENAINOUS/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Not long after the dress debuted during Paris Fashion Week in 2002, Beyoncé was one of the first to wear it during her Dangerously In Love era. The singer donned the original piece for her album’s promotional imagery, styling it with strappy silver heels and diamond jewelry.

Jenner is a trendsetter in her own right, but her latest vacation look proves that the 2000s aren’t going out of style anytime soon.