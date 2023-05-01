The celebrities descended upon Manhattan over the weekend ahead of the Met Gala on Monday night, meaning all the hot spots were crawling with A-listers as they enjoyed a more casual night out ahead of the dressed-up festivities on the horizon. Carbone, specifically, was the place to be over the weekend, so it’s no surprise that’s where Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny headed for their date night on Saturday.

For the occasion, Jenner donned quite the look, wearing a sheer, brown asymmetric top from Paloma Wool with a shearling-trimmed, buckle-adorned mini skirt from Blumarine fall 2023. She paired the skirt with matching shearling and leather boots from the brand, which also happened to be decorated in buckles. The model then finished off the ensemble with a snakeskin Gucci by Tom Ford chain shoulder bag from spring/summer 2000. For his part, Bad Bunny wore black pants and a black top, bringing some color in the form of a black and yellow leather jacket.

TatianaK / BACKGRID

Saturday night marks the latest in a string of dates between Jenner and Bad Bunny as it becomes more and more obvious that something is going on between the two. Last month, the pair was spotted at Coachella together throughout the festival’s first weekend, and now they’ve brought their love affair to the east coast. Of course, this begs the question: Will they make their red carpet debut at the Met on Monday night? It seems pretty unlikely—odds are they walk separately and reunite once inside and away from prying eyes. But hey, you never know.