It seems those Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner relationship rumors are still going strong. And for good reason. The duo have been spending more and more time together lately, and apparently, the model is even starting to “catch feelings.”

“Things are not official between Kendall and Bad Bunny, but they’re seeing each other on a regular basis and getting to know each other better,” a source told Us Weekly. Apparently, Jenner wasn’t “really looking to date anybody” after her breakup from Devin Booker late last year, but hey, sometimes love catches you by surprise.

Now, Jenner’s “feelings are starting to grow” after “spending more time” with Bunny, and while “it’s not super serious,” the model is reportedly “open to seeing where things go with him.”

Recently the pair has been spotted out a lot together. Earlier this month, they headed out for sushi in Los Angeles with Kylie Jenner, and some friends. When leaving the restaurant, the paparazzi even caught Kendall and Bunny embracing in a hug and kiss before parting ways. Then, on Sunday, they attended Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Oscars after party at Chateau Marmont together, and left in the same car at around four in the morning

“Kendall appreciates how he treats her with respect and he makes her laugh,” Us Weekly’s source continued. “He’s very charming and she thinks he’s a great guy. Although things are still fairly new, she definitely sees potential.”

Rumors surrounding Bunny and Jenner began circulating last month after Instagram gossip account DuexMoi released a tip that the model was seen locking lips with Bad Bunny at a private club in West Hollywood. After that, more reports starting coming in with People confirming that the two were “spending time together,” and TMZ releasing images of them on a double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber.

As of now, nothing has been confirmed, but the paparazzi shots can’t be ignored. Still, until we get a hard launch of some kind, we’re all just speculating here. Maybe, they will choose the Met Gala for their big couple’s debut.