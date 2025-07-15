The “wrong shoe theory” is about high contrasts—styling a formal occasion dress with a pair of worn-out athletic sneakers, per se. So when Queen Letizia stepped out in Madrid today wearing an elegant frock with platform espadrilles, the concept might not have been top of mind for most. But on second glance, the Queen’s version of the “wrong shoe theory” was done completely right.

Attending an event at the Zarzuela Palace this afternoon, Letizia slipped into a beige Mango dress (which retailed for just over $30 at the time of purchase) that featured an asymmetric neckline. Her dress, from the ruched details at the side to the calf-length silhouette, could have functioned just as nicely for one of Letizia’s many formal engagements. In fact, Letizia debuted the exact dress to attend the Princess of Girona Awards in 2024 with more formal styling.

For this outing, however, the Queen left her more predictable high heels at home, and went the casual route with cream Picón espadrilles—a perennial summer staple that she’s worn with aplomb over the years. Though they featured a sizable platform, the Queen’s choice brought an approachable touch to the more conventional cut of her dress, as did her minimal accessories and natural hair and makeup.

Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In July 2024, Letizia wore the same Mango dress with open-toe white heels and a matching handbag. More recently, the Queen styled her Picón shoes in a manner more aligned with classic summer fashion. She sported the raised shoes for a visit to the Spanish town of Guadalupe, accenting them with a brightly colored and patterned sundress.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like many European Royals, the Queen understands the power of not only rewearing her clothes, but also how she goes about styling them. In the case of her latest outfit, that meant combining a fit-for-an-occasion, albeit accessibly-priced, dress with an enduring summer shoe that most would reserve for a trip to the beach.