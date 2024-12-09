Dries Van Noten (the label) looked inward for its replacement after Dries Van Noten (the man) announced his retirement back in March 2024. The Antwerp-based house confirmed on December 9 that womenswear designer Julian Klausner will step into the role of creative director.

With this promotion Klausner, 33, will oversee menswear and womenswear. He’ll make his debut quietly in just a few weeks when his first menswear collection will be unveiled via lookbook during the mens show in January. Two months later, he’ll make his runway debut with a womenswear collection during Paris Fashion Week.

Klausner’s debut will come almost exactly a year after Van Noten announced his retirement, news that shook the fashion industry. The 66-year-old designer has long been a favorite amongst fashion insiders, loved not only for his color and pattern work, but also the emotion and passion he weaves into each of his designs. Van Noten’s final show, held in Paris in June, was an emotional affair, with fellow “Antwerp Six” members Ann Demeulemeester and Walter van Beirendonck in attendance, as well as other designers including Thom Browne, Pierpaolo Piccioli, Haider Ackermann, and Diane von Furstenberg.

Van Noten at his final show during Paris Men’s Fashion Week in June 2024. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

“I am beyond thrilled to oversee the upcoming seasons as we begin the next chapter for this house,” Klausner said. “The incomparable legacy that Dries is leaving behind is monumental, serving as an endless source of precious inspiration. I look forward to embarking on new ambitious challenges while honoring the heritage we all cherish.”

The Belgian-born designer graduated with both a bachelor’s and master’s from Brussels’ renowned visual arts school La Cambre in 2016. During his time there, he interned at Thom Browne, Kenzo, and Maison Margiela, joining the team at Margiela as a junior designer following his graduation. In 2018, he became a womenswear designer at Dries Van Noten, where he has worked alongside Van Noten for the past six years.

“He is not only a talented designer, but also a clear choice to take over after my departure,” Van Noten said in a statement. “His deep understanding of the brand and its values will ensure a seamless transition and a bright future.”

It is notable that Dries Van Noten chose to promote from inside the house, as opposed to bringing in a big name from elsewhere. There are a handful of proven designers floating around without jobs at the moment, but Dries proved it is prioritizing continuity and brand identity over buzz. Van Noten revealed to the New York Times back in June that he would not be part of the final decision when it came to choosing his replacement, though he did have some nerves surrounding the choice. “It would be a pity if somebody just comes in and says, like: ‘Rip everything out. We’re going to do something completely different and just keep your name.’ I think then I would be really sick,” he said at the time. It seems, though, there is little risk of Klausner acting in such a manner, and Van Noten even admitted he has “complete confidence” in his successor.