Matthew M. Williams will step down from his role as creative director of Givenchy, the French brand’s parent company LVMH announced on Friday.

Williams joined the brand in 2020, following the tenure of Clare Waight Keller, and is set to depart on January 1, 2024. His last efforts for the brand will be the men’s and women’s pre-fall 2024 collections which will be unveiled later this month. Williams is expected to focus solely on his own label 1017 ALYX 9SM, which he founded in 2015, following his departure from Givenchy.

"Leading the creative direction of Givenchy was, as I said upon my arrival in 2020, the dream of a lifetime,” Williams said in a statement. “Over these three years, I have strived to perpetuate Mr. Hubert de Givenchy's legacy while bringing my own creative vision and I would like to sincerely thank the studio, Renaud de Lesquen, and LVMH for this incredible opportunity.”

Williams’ successor has yet to be announced and the house’s studio teams will lead design in the interim period, per the above statement. Business of Fashion reports that some insiders are floating names like Sarah Burton (who recently retired from McQueen), former Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, and Riccardo Tisci, who previously lead Givenchy for a decade, as possible free agents who could land the position. Although, many recent high profile fashion openings have gone to talent who previously worked behind-the-scenes.

“I would like to thank Matthew for all the energy he brought to Givenchy,” Renaud de Lesquen, president and CEO of Givenchy, said in a statement. “His collections, resolutely creative and contemporary, have sparked a new dynamic and found their audience. I join everyone who has had the pleasure of working with Matthew in wishing him every success in his next ventures.”