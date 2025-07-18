Pamela Anderson Makes a Case for Monochrome Summer Dressing
This summer, while most are reaching for bold, tropical prints and retro polka dots, Pamela Anderson is keeping things cool in monochrome. Yesterday, the actor took New York City in a pair of tonal looks, proving that quiet style can still make a statement.
For her first look, pulled from Willy Chavarria’s spring 2026 collection, Anderson embraced the versatility of pastel green, starting with a mint blouse featuring a mock neck collar and billowy long sleeves. Her high-waist pencil skirt was designed in a textured brocade fabric in a darker shade of mint. She complemented the ankle-length piece, designed with a modest slit at the back, with emerald green pumps and a structured handbag in a light and airy cream hue.
Anderson kept the jewel tones going for her second look: a custom Akris two-piece set that went all in on soft, sapphire blue. The actor once again opted for a loose-fitting summer blouse, though this one was marked by an elegant scarf detail, rather than a mock neck. She sported a matching office siren with a slightly higher hemline than her first and finished the look with nude heels and cat-eye glasses.
In both looks, Anderson added in some outside colors—the beige handbag in the first, the skin-toned heels and black shades in the second—but still maintained her flair for polished monochrome dressing.
Monochrome dressing has long been a signature of Anderson’s style—after all, who could forget her iconic cherry red Baywatch swimsuit? These days, however, she’s reinventing the look with a focus on demure, understated silhouettes in soft, muted tones.
In May, the star wore a series of oatmeal-hued looks that went against the typically spring patterns like gingham and florals. Instead, Anderson opted for a cream knit dress by Khaite and a 1960s-inspired Proenza Schouler look.
Based on her outing yesterday, it’s clear Anderson wanted to add a pop of color to her street style come summertime—proving that even in a sea of prints, sometimes all you need is one perfect shade to stand out.