This summer, while most are reaching for bold, tropical prints and retro polka dots, Pamela Anderson is keeping things cool in monochrome. Yesterday, the actor took New York City in a pair of tonal looks, proving that quiet style can still make a statement.

For her first look, pulled from Willy Chavarria’s spring 2026 collection, Anderson embraced the versatility of pastel green, starting with a mint blouse featuring a mock neck collar and billowy long sleeves. Her high-waist pencil skirt was designed in a textured brocade fabric in a darker shade of mint. She complemented the ankle-length piece, designed with a modest slit at the back, with emerald green pumps and a structured handbag in a light and airy cream hue.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Anderson kept the jewel tones going for her second look: a custom Akris two-piece set that went all in on soft, sapphire blue. The actor once again opted for a loose-fitting summer blouse, though this one was marked by an elegant scarf detail, rather than a mock neck. She sported a matching office siren with a slightly higher hemline than her first and finished the look with nude heels and cat-eye glasses.

In both looks, Anderson added in some outside colors—the beige handbag in the first, the skin-toned heels and black shades in the second—but still maintained her flair for polished monochrome dressing.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Monochrome dressing has long been a signature of Anderson’s style—after all, who could forget her iconic cherry red Baywatch swimsuit? These days, however, she’s reinventing the look with a focus on demure, understated silhouettes in soft, muted tones.

In May, the star wore a series of oatmeal-hued looks that went against the typically spring patterns like gingham and florals. Instead, Anderson opted for a cream knit dress by Khaite and a 1960s-inspired Proenza Schouler look.

Based on her outing yesterday, it’s clear Anderson wanted to add a pop of color to her street style come summertime—proving that even in a sea of prints, sometimes all you need is one perfect shade to stand out.