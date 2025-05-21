Spring dressing has its defining elements: bold florals, pastels, perhaps a hint of gingham or tartan. Pamela Anderson, ever the understated dresser, is doing things differently this season. Instead of the bright colors indicative of spring, the actor has embraced an unexpected, but certainly not boring, color palette of minimal creams and whites.

Anderson, out in New York City yesterday, slipped into a knit maxi dress from Khaite in an off-white hue that the brand dubs as “Flax.” The luxe design, which clung loosely to Anderson’s figure, features a high neck and a raw-edge hem. True to her newly-found style, Anderson accessorized her oatmeal dress with a light hand. She carried an east-west bag in a muted gray color and completed her look with black glasses and flat-sole shoes to match.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Anderson presented another take on minimal spring style earlier in the day. She wore an all-white ensemble courtesy of Proenza Schouler consisting of a flare skirt and a loose-fitting button down. While her skirt did feature some typically “spring” details in the form of eyelets, her embrace of all-white stood in stark contrast to the colors that have dominated the spring season so far—think butter yellow, pistachio green, coral red.

The Last Showgirl star added a vintage touch to her look with a wide-brimmed top hat, rounded glasses, and a white handbag and stilettos. Anderson styled her new platinum micro-bob, which she unveiled at the 2025 Met Gala, in tight curls throughout the day.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Anderson’s personal style has taken a turn towards muted luxury since 2023—so it’s fitting that streak would continue, even for something as usually colorful as spring dressing. The actor emerged as an understated style star at the Paris couture shows earlier this year, wearing a selection of chic, pattern-less outfits, some even in all-white like her outing in New York. Given the colder January temperatures then, however, she favored pieces like wool wrap coats and wide-leg trousers.

For Anderson, good style is good style regardless of the season.